EPAM Certified A Great Place to Work® -- Recognized for Leadership and Employee Experience Across Multiple Locations

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A culture of trust, inclusivity and adaptability is foundational to how organizations deliver value to clients and communities in a market with rapid shifts in expectations, technologies and approaches. Companies taking an employee-centric approach are well-positioned to succeed and grow as exemplified by EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company. Today, EPAM announced that several of its locations—including India, Mexico, Poland, Singapore and Vietnam—are Great Place to Work-Certified™.

"We're thrilled to achieve certification as a Great Place to Work® for our leadership and employee experience across three continents," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. "As a rapidly growing global company, we're committed to creating the best employee experience for every EPAMer by fostering an engaging, welcoming culture that understands their capabilities and invests in their development by providing a wide array of opportunities for exciting work and professional growth."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For®.



Scoring based on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.





Highlights include:

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earing this designation means that EPAM is one of the best companies to work for."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

About the World's Best Workplaces methodology:

Great Place to Work identified the World's Best Workplaces in 2021 by analyzing surveys representing 19.8 million employee opinions worldwide. We also consider the breadth and impact of company workplace programs. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. The World's Best Workplaces have demonstrated their success in creating great workplaces and their impact on their people and communities by ranking on national lists around the world. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2020 or early 2021. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place to Work

