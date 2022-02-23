Entergy reports 2021 financial results, initiates 2022 earnings guidance

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.28 on an as-reported basis and earnings per share of 76 cents on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP). For the full year, the company reported 2021 earnings per share of $5.54 on an as-reported basis and $6.02 on an adjusted basis.

"Despite the unique challenges presented in 2021, we continued to deliver on our commitments and exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range," said Leo Denault, Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These results are a testimony to the effectiveness of our strategy, flexibility of our business, and the dedication of our employees. Looking ahead, we have a solid foundation upon which to further invest in customer solutions, accelerate resilience efforts, increase our renewable portfolio, and promote clean electrification."

Business highlights included the following:

E-AR's Searcy Solar came online.

U.S. Steel selected Osceola, AR as the home for its advanced steelmaking facility, citing E-AR's growing renewable and clean power portfolio as a key driver.

E-LA entered into an MOU with Sempra Infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy to power Sempra Infrastructure's facilities in Louisiana .

E-MS announced plans to add 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity over the next five years, to replace older generation and support Mississippi's economic development.

E-LA announced selections totaling 600 megawatts from its 2021 Renewable RFP.

The APSC approved E-AR's 2022 FRP.

The PUCT approved storm recovery and financing for E-TX's 2020 storm costs.

The NRC approved the transfer of Palisades' licenses to Holtec.

Entergy was included, once again, on a DJSI sustainability index.

Entergy was named to the JUST 100 ranking, recognizing the company's strong performance on issues such as fair wages, job creation, workforce training, workplace diversity and inclusion, and a sustained commitment to ESG.

EEI awarded Entergy its Emergency Response Award for the company's recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 259 388 (129) 1,118 1,388 (270) Less adjustments 104 246 (142) (97) 250 (347) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 155 142 13 1,215 1,138 77 Estimated weather in billed sales (10) (22) 12 (7) (75) 68













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 1.28 1.93 (0.65) 5.54 6.90 (1.36) Less adjustments 0.52 1.22 (0.70) (0.48) 1.24 (1.72) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 0.76 0.71 0.05 6.02 5.66 0.36 Estimated weather in billed sales (0.05) (0.11) 0.06 (0.03) (0.37) 0.34















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For fourth quarter 2021, the company reported earnings of $259 million, or $1.28 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $155 million, or 76 cents per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $388 million, or $1.93 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $142 million, or 71 cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

For full year 2021, the company reported earnings of $1,118 million, or $5.54 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,215 million, or $6.02 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to 2020 earnings of $1,388 million, or $6.90 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,138 million, or $5.66 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business follow. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of quarterly and full year variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business Segment Results

Utility

For full year 2021, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $1,490 million, or $7.38 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,464 million, or $7.25 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to full year 2020 earnings of $1,800 million, or $8.95 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,424 million, or $7.08 per share, on an adjusted basis. Drivers for the full year included:

the net effect of regulatory actions across the operating companies;

higher retail sales volume;

various regulatory provisions;

higher operating expenses including other O&M, depreciation expense, and taxes other than income taxes;

higher interest expense, including lower AFUDC; and

higher effective income tax rate (certain income tax items were considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings).

On a per share basis, full year 2021 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.

Parent & Other

For full year 2021, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(249 million), or $(1.23) per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(248 million), or $(1.23) per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to a full year 2020 loss of $(347 million), or $(1.73) per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(286 million), or $(1.42) per share, on an adjusted basis. A primary driver for the full year change was income tax expense (certain income tax items were considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings). This was partially offset by higher interest expense.

On a per share basis, full year 2021 results reflected higher common shares outstanding.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For full year 2021, EWC reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(123 million), or (61) cents per share, on an as-reported basis. This compared to full year 2020 loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(65 million), or (32) cents per share, on an as-reported basis. Drivers for the year included:

lower revenue primarily due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 and Indian Point 3;

higher asset write-offs and impairments due primarily to the loss on the sale of IPEC, partially offset by a gain from the settlement of spent fuel litigation at Indian Point; and

absence of earnings on NDTs as a result of the transfer of the IPEC NDTs and decommissioning liabilities to Holtec.

These drivers were partially offset by:

income tax items in 2021 and 2020; and

lower operating expenses due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 and Indian Point 3.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC operating and financial measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Per Share Guidance

Entergy initiated its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.45. See webcast presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2022 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately 15 cents in 2022. This estimate is subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of exiting the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at www.entergy.com or by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 9045016, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release. A replay of the teleconference will be available on Entergy's website at www.entergy.com and by telephone. The telephone replay will be available through March 2, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 9045016.

Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR".

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and Other Information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's exit from the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility, and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including FFO are included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Appendices and Financial Statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

C: Utility Operating and Financial Measures

D: EWC Operating and Financial Measures

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Financial Statements

Consolidating Balance Sheets

Consolidating Income Statements

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 238 584 (346) 1,490 1,800 (310) Parent & Other (68) (127) 59 (249) (347) 98 EWC 89 (69) 158 (123) (65) (58) Consolidated 259 388 (129) 1,118 1,388 (270)













Less adjustments











Utility 16 377 (361) 27 377 (350) Parent & Other (1) (61) 61 (1) (61) 61 EWC 89 (69) 158 (123) (65) (58) Consolidated 104 246 (142) (97) 250 (347)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 222 207 15 1,464 1,424 40 Parent & Other (67) (66) (1) (248) (286) 37 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 155 142 13 1,215 1,138 77 Estimated weather in billed sales (10) (22) 12 (7) (75) 68













Diluted average number of common

shares outstanding (in millions) 203 201

202 201















(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 1.17 2.90 (1.73) 7.38 8.95 (1.57) Parent & Other (0.33) (0.63) 0.30 (1.23) (1.73) 0.50 EWC 0.44 (0.34) 0.78 (0.61) (0.32) (0.29) Consolidated 1.28 1.93 (0.65) 5.54 6.90 (1.36)













Less adjustments











Utility 0.08 1.87 (1.79) 0.13 1.87 (1.74) Parent & Other - (0.31) 0.31 - (0.31) 0.31 EWC 0.44 (0.34) 0.78 (0.61) (0.32) (0.29) Consolidated 0.52 1.22 (0.70) (0.48) 1.24 (1.72)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 1.09 1.03 0.06 7.25 7.08 0.17 Parent & Other (0.33) (0.32) (0.01) (1.23) (1.42) 0.19 EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 0.76 0.71 0.05 6.02 5.66 0.36 Estimated weather in billed sales (0.05) (0.11) 0.06 (0.03) (0.37) 0.34















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 list adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-2: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions) Utility











Gain on sale - - - 15 - 15 SERI regulatory liability for potential refund for rate base reduction retroactive to 2015 - (25) 25 - (25) 25 Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above - 6 (6) (4) 6 (10) Income tax valuation allowance (8) - (8) (8) - (8) Provision for uncertain tax position (5) - (5) (5) - (5) State corporate income tax rate change 29 - 29 29 - 29 2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination - 396 (396) - 396 (396) Total Utility 16 377 (361) 27 377 (350)













Parent & Other











State corporate income tax rate change (1) - (1) (1) - (1) 2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination - (61) 61 - (61) 61 Total Parent & Other (1) (61) 61 (1) (61) 61













EWC











Income before income taxes 112 30 81 (146) 42 (188) Income taxes (22) (99) 77 25 (105) 130 Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC 89 (69) 158 (123) (65) (58)













Total adjustments 104 246 (142) (97) 250 (347)













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)











Utility











Gain on sale - - - 0.05 - 0.05 SERI regulatory liability for potential refund for rate base reduction retroactive to 2015 - (0.09) 0.09 - (0.09) 0.09 Income tax valuation allowance (0.04) - (0.04) (0.04) - (0.04) Provision for uncertain tax position (0.02) - (0.02) (0.02) - (0.02) State corporate income tax rate change 0.14 - 0.14 0.14 - 0.14 2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination - 1.96 (1.96) - 1.96 (1.96) Total Utility 0.08 1.87 (1.79) 0.13 1.87 (1.74)













Parent & Other











2014 / 2015 IRS settlement – E-LA business combination - (0.31) 0.31 - (0.31) 0.31 Total Parent & Other - (0.31) 0.31 - (0.31) 0.31













EWC











Total EWC 0.44 (0.34) 0.78 (0.61) (0.32) (0.29)













Total adjustments 0.52 1.22 (0.70) (0.48) 1.24 (1.72)







































Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 (Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Utility











Other O&M - - - 15 - 15 Other regulatory charges - (25) 25 - (25) 25 Income taxes 16 402 (386) 12 402 (390) Total Utility 16 377 (361) 27 377 (350)













Parent & Other











Income taxes (1) (61) 61 (1) (61) 61 Total Parent & Other (1) (61) 61 (1) (61) 61













EWC











Operating revenues 139 196 (57) 698 943 (245) Fuel and fuel-related expenses (20) (16) (4) (83) (67) (15) Purchased power (15) (18) 3 (73) (68) (5) Nuclear refueling outage expense (11) (11) (1) (45) (45) 1 Other O&M (53) (115) 61 (287) (500) 213 Asset write-off and impairments 82 (10) 92 (264) (27) (237) Decommissioning expense (14) (53) 39 (120) (205) 85 Taxes other than income taxes (3) (9) 6 (17) (53) 36 Depreciation/amortization exp. (9) (21) 13 (44) (102) 58 Other income (deductions)–other 18 92 (74) 101 189 (87) Interest exp. and other charges (2) (5) 3 (13) (22) 9 Income taxes (22) (99) 77 25 (105) 130 Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC 89 (69) 158 (123) (65) (58)













Total adjustments 104 246 (142) (97) 250 (347)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 ($ in millions)

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Utility 420 (95) 515 2,646 2,276 370 Parent & Other (84) 508 (593) (238) 296 (534) EWC (46) (93) 47 (108) 118 (225) Consolidated 290 320 (30) 2,301 2,690 (389)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF decreased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to higher fuel and purchased power payments at the Utility and higher income tax payments. The decrease was partially offset by higher collections from Utility customers and lower pension contributions.

OCF decreased year-over-year due primarily to higher fuel and purchased power payments, non-capital storm restoration spending, higher income tax payments, lower EWC revenues, higher EWC severance and retention payments, the non-capital portion of proceeds from the DOE regarding spent fuel litigation, and higher pension contributions. The decrease was partially offset by higher collections from Utility customers and lower spending on nuclear refueling outages.

For the quarter and the full year, intercompany income tax payments contributed to the line of business variances.

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and full year 2021 versus 2020 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B-1: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings per Share Variance Analysis (c), (d) Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. 2020 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2020 earnings (loss) 2.90 1.03

(0.63) (0.32)

(0.34)

1.93 0.71 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits)–net 0.44 0.35 (e) - -

(0.23) (f) 0.21 0.35 Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.01 0.01

- -

-

0.01 0.01 Other O&M (0.11) (0.11) (g) - -

0.24 (h) 0.13 (0.11) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

0.36 (i) 0.36 - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

0.15 (j) 0.14 (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.07) (0.07) (k) - -

0.02

(0.05) (0.07) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.11) (0.11) (l) - -

0.05 (m) (0.06) (0.11) Other income (deductions)–other 0.11 0.11 (n) - -

(0.29) (o) (0.18) 0.11 Interest exp. and other charges (0.04) (0.04)

(0.03) (0.03)

0.01

(0.06) (0.07) Income taxes–other (2.03) (0.15) (p) 0.33 0.02 (q) 0.47 (r) (1.23) (0.13) Preferred dividend and noncontrolling interest 0.09 0.09 (s) - -

-

0.09 0.09 Share effect (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) 2021 earnings (loss) 1.17 1.09

(0.33) (0.33)

0.44

1.28 0.76























Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-

Reported Adjusted

As-

Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2020 earnings (loss) 8.95 7.08

(1.73) (1.42)

(0.32)

6.90 5.66 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits)–net 2.04 1.95 (e) - -

(1.04) (f) 1.00 1.95 Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.04 0.04

- -

-

0.04 0.04 Other O&M (0.66) (0.71) (g) - -

0.84 (h) 0.18 (0.71) Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

(0.93) (i) (0.93) - Decommissioning expense (0.04) (0.04)

- -

0.33 (j) 0.29 (0.04) Taxes other than income taxes (0.16) (0.16) (k) - -

0.14 (t) (0.02) (0.16) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.48) (0.48) (l) - -

0.22 (m) (0.26) (0.48) Other income (deductions)–other 0.28 0.28 (n) 0.04 0.04

(0.34) (o) (0.02) 0.32 Interest exp. and other charges (0.16) (0.16) (u) (0.06) (0.06) (v) 0.04

(0.18) (0.22) Income taxes–other (2.49) (0.61) (p) 0.51 0.20 (q) 0.45 (r) (1.53) (0.41) Preferred dividend and noncontrolling interest 0.09 0.09 (s) - -

-

0.09 0.09 Share effect (0.03) (0.03)

0.01 0.01

-

(0.02) (0.02) 2021 earnings (loss) 7.38 7.25

(1.23) (1.23)

(0.61)

5.54 6.02























Calculations may differ due to rounding (c) Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits)–net and Utility income taxes–other exclude $16 million in fourth quarter 2021 and $13 million in fourth quarter 2020 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). On a full year basis, Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges (credits)–net and Utility income taxes–other exclude $88 million in 2021 and $74 million in 2020 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). (d) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (e) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases were driven by regulatory actions including E-AR's FRP; E-LA's FRP (including riders); E-MS's FRP; E-NO's FRP (electric and gas); and E-TX's GCRR, TCRF, and DCRF. The variances also reflected other items: regulatory charges (credits)–net for the difference between decommissioning expenses and NDT earnings plus decommissioning costs collected in revenue (largely earnings neutral, offset in Utility other income (deductions)–other); regulatory charges (credits)–net to account for timing differences which result from HLBV accounting for the equity partnership for E-AR's Searcy Solar plant (offset in Utility noncontrolling interest); regulatory provisions for E-AR and E-MS's FRPs; a regulatory liability for tax sharing with E-LA customers (partially offsets the hurricanes Katrina and Rita Act 55 income tax item discussed in footnote p) and higher Grand Gulf revenue. For the full year, volume/weather contributed to the increase. For the quarter, volume/weather partially offset the increase. The full year variance also reflected recovery of LCPS, the reversal of the 4Q20 regulatory provision for E-AR's 2019 netting adjustment in 1Q21, a first quarter 2020 regulatory liability for tax sharing with E-LA customers (partially offsets the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 income tax item discussed in footnote p), and a reserve adjustment for the FERC MSS-4 ROE decision. (f) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases were due largely to lower revenues from the shutdown of Indian Point 3 in April 2021. The full year decrease also reflected the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. (g) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility other O&M were primarily due to higher MISO expenses, higher contract costs related to new customer solutions and sustainability initiatives, and higher compensation and benefits costs. The full year variance also reflected higher distribution operations expenses, an increase in non-nuclear generation expenses due primarily to new plants placed in service, higher nuclear generation costs, reduced expenses resulting from receipt of proceeds from spent fuel litigation with the DOE, and lower nuclear insurance refunds; these were partially offset by a decrease in meter reading expenses as a result of AMI meter deployment and a $15M pre-tax gain on the sale of an asset (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (h) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from lower EWC other O&M were due largely to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 in April 2021 and lower severance and retention costs. The full year increase also reflected the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. (i) The fourth quarter earnings increase from lower EWC asset write-offs and impairments was primarily due to a gain from the settlement of spent fuel litigation at Indian Point. The full year earnings decrease from higher EWC asset write-offs and impairments also reflected a $340 million ($268 million net-of-tax) loss which resulted from the sale of Indian Point in May 2021. (j) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from lower EWC decommissioning expense were due to the sale of Indian Point in May 2021. (k) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes were due to higher franchise taxes and higher ad valorem taxes. (l) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service, including MCPS and WPEC. The full year decrease also reflected LCPS. (m) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from lower EWC depreciation expense were due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 in April 2021. The full year variance also reflected the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. (n) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions)–other were due largely to differences in NDT returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral, as described in footnote e), partially offset by the change in AFUDC as a result of higher construction work in progress in 2020. (o) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from lower EWC other income (deductions)–other were due largely to the absence of earnings from NDTs that were transferred in the sale of Indian Point, partially offset by lower non-service pension costs. (p) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from Utility income taxes-other reflected three fourth quarter 2021 tax items and two fourth quarter 2020 tax items. In the fourth quarter 2021, Louisiana and Arkansas enacted corporate income tax rate changes resulting in a $29 million decrease in income tax expense. Also, in the fourth quarter 2021, an $8 million valuation allowance was recorded as a result of incurring storm restoration costs which impaired the realizability of certain net operating loss carryovers and a $5 million provision was recorded for an uncertain tax position associated with net operating losses from prior years. The portion of these three items that related to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings. In fourth quarter 2020, a settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit resulted in a $396 million tax benefit (classified as an adjustment), as well as a $31 million tax benefit related to Act 55 financing of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita costs (partly offset by customer sharing, recorded as a regulatory charge discussed in footnote e). The full year decrease also reflected an IRS settlement related to Act 55 financing of Hurricane Isaac costs (partly offset by customer sharing, discussed in footnote e) and an annual tax accrual related to stock-based compensation which resulted in a $22 million income tax benefit in first quarter 2020. (q) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from Parent & Other income taxes–other related primarily to a fourth quarter 2020 settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit, which resulted in a $61 million income tax expense (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). The full year increase also reflected the reversal of a $9 million valuation allowance related to the interest expense limitation in second quarter 2021 as well as $23 million of income tax expense recorded in first quarter 2020 as a result of the IRS settlement (discussed in footnote p) related to the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 financing. (r) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from EWC income taxes related primarily to a fourth quarter 2020 settlement of the 2014 / 2015 IRS audit, which resulted in a $104 million income tax expense. (s) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest resulted from HLBV accounting for the noncontrolling interest partner of the tax equity partnership for Searcy Solar (offset by a regulatory provision). (t) The full year earnings increase from lower EWC taxes other than income taxes was due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020 and Indian Point 3 in April 2021. (u) The full year earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense was due primarily to higher debt balances at E-LA and E-MS, as well as the change in AFUDC as a result of higher construction work in progress in 2020. (v) The full year earnings decrease from higher Parent & Other interest expense was driven by debt issuances at Entergy Corporation, which resulted in a higher debt balance and additional debt issuance costs.

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related

expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power;

and regulatory charges (credits)-net variance analysis 2021 vs. 2020 ($ EPS)

4Q FY Volume/weather (0.11) 0.20 Retail electric price 0.30 1.16 Capacity costs 0.03 0.19 Reversal of reg. provision for E-AR's FRP 2019 netting adj. - 0.16 Reg. provision for E-AR FRP 2019 netting adj. 0.16 0.16 Regulatory credit for E-MS - 0.07 Reg. provision for E-MS FRP (2021 lookback) 0.07 0.07 MSS-4 ROE reserve adjustment - 0.07 Reg. liabilities for tax sharing 0.12 0.22 Reg. provision for decommissioning items (0.17) (0.49) E-AR reg. provision for HLBV accounting (0.09) (0.09) Reg. provision at SERI (classified as an adjustment) 0.09 0.09 Other, including Grand Gulf recovery 0.04 0.23 Total 0.44 2.04

C: Utility Operating and Financial Measures

Appendix C provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.





Appendix C: Utility Operating and Financial Measures

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020



Fourth Quarter Full Year



2021 2020 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (w) 2021 2020 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (w)

GWh billed

















Residential 7,491 7,654 (2.1) (3.8) 35,669 35,173 1.4 (1.8)

Commercial 6,519 6,359 2.5 1.1 26,818 26,466 1.3 0.9

Governmental 596 590 1.0 1.3 2,438 2,414 1.0 1.6

Industrial 12,485 11,461 8.9 8.9 49,819 47,117 5.7 5.7

Total billed retail sales 27,091 26,064 3.9 3.0 114,744 111,170 3.2 2.0

Wholesale 3,291 2,549 29.1

16,656 13,658 22.0



Total sales 30,382 28,613 6.2

131,400 124,828 5.3























Number of electric retail customers

















Residential







2,546,759 2,527,402 0.8



Commercial







368,631 361,054 2.1



Governmental







18,202 17,803 2.2



Industrial







50,814 47,305 7.4



Total retail customers







2,984,406 2,953,564 1.0























Other O&M and refueling outage

expense per MWh $24.69 $25.34 (2.6)

$21.19 $20.96 1.1











































Calculations may differ due to rounding (w) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

On a weather-adjusted basis for fourth quarter 2021, retail billed sales increased 3.0 percent, including estimated hurricane impacts of (0.8) percent. Residential billed sales decreased (3.8) percent and commercial billed sales increased 1.1 percent. Industrial billed sales increased 8.9 percent primarily reflecting growth from new customers, new/expansion projects, and an increase in demand from cogeneration customers.

On a weather-adjusted basis for full year 2021, retail billed sales increased 2.0 percent, including the impacts from COVID-19 and hurricanes. Residential billed sales decreased (1.8) percent and commercial billed sales increased 0.9 percent. Industrial billed sales volume increased 5.7 percent reflecting an increase in demand from new/expansion projects - primarily in the metals, transportation, and chemicals industries - and an increase in demand from cogeneration customers.

D: EWC Operating and Financial Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-1: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020

Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Owned capacity (MW) (x) 1,205 2,246 (46.3) 1,205 2,246 (46.3) GWh billed 2,065 4,442 (53.5) 11,328 20,581 (45.0)













EWC Nuclear Fleet











Capacity factor 100% 89% 12.4 97% 93% 4.3 GWh billed 1,790 4,081 (56.1) 9,836 18,863 (47.9) Production cost per MWh $28.76 $19.87 44.7 $24.31 $18.58 30.8 Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $54.15 $49.71 8.9 $54.67 $44.34 23.3 Refueling outage days











Palisades - 20

- 52

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (x) 2021 is lower due to the shutdown of IP3 (1,041MW) on April 30, 2021.

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-2: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 vs. 2020 ($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net income (loss) 90 (68) 158 (121) (63) (58) Add back: interest expense 2 5 (3) 13 22 (9) Add back: income taxes 22 99 (77) (25) 105 (130) Add back: depreciation and amortization 9 21 (13) 44 102 (58) Subtract: interest and investment income 18 104 (86) 119 234 (116) Add back: decommissioning expense 14 53 (39) 120 205 (85) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 118 5 113 (87) 137 (224)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

See the appendix in the webcast presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. 2020 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending December 31 2021 2020 Change GAAP Measure





As-reported ROE 9.9% 13.1% (3.2)%







Non-GAAP Financial Measure





Adjusted ROE 10.8% 10.8% -







As of December 31 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2021 2020 Change GAAP Measures





Cash and cash equivalents 443 1,759 (1,317) Available revolver capacity 3,985 4,110 (124) Commercial paper 1,201 1,627 (426) Total debt 27,154 24,062 3,092 Securitization debt 84 175 (91) Debt to capital 69.5% 68.3% 1.2% Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 7 17 (10) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 7 17 (10)







Storm escrow balances 33 116 (83)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 69.4% 68.1% 1.3% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 69.1% 66.4% 2.6% Gross liquidity 4,428 5,869 (1,441) Net liquidity 3,227 4,241 (1,014) Net liquidity, including storm escrow balances 3,260 4,357 (1,097) Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 22.2% 21.6% 0.6% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 7.7% 10.3% (2.6)% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT,

and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC 8.4% 10.9% (2.5)%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix F-1: Definitions Utility Operating and Financial Measures GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of billed sales



EWC Operating and Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding decommissioning expense Average revenue per MWh on contracted volumes Revenue on a per unit basis at which generation output reflected in contracts is expected to be sold to third parties (including offsetting positions) at the minimum contract prices and at forward market prices at a point in time, given existing contract or option exercise prices based on expected dispatch or capacity, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the below-market PPA for Palisades (revenue will fluctuate due to factors including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs) Capacity factor Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power Expected sold and market total revenue per MWh Total energy and capacity revenue on a per unit basis at which total planned generation output and capacity is expected to be sold given contract terms and market prices at a point in time, including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs, divided by total planned MWh of generation, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the Palisades below-market PPA GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments Owned capacity (MW) Installed capacity owned by EWC Percent of capacity sold forward Percent of planned qualified capacity sold to mitigate price uncertainty under physical or financial transactions Percent of planned generation under contract (unit contingent) Percent of planned generation output sold under unit-contingent contracts Planned net MW in operation (average) Average installed nuclear capacity to generate power and/or sell capacity, reflecting the shutdown of Palisades (May 31, 2022) Planned TWh of generation Amount of output expected to be generated by EWC nuclear resources considering plant operating characteristics, reflecting the shutdown of Palisades (May 31, 2022) Production cost per MWh Fuel and other O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation) Unit contingent Transaction under which power is supplied from a specific generation asset; if the asset is in operational outage, seller is generally not liable to buyer for any damages, unless the contract specifies certain conditions such as an availability guarantee

Financial Measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by avg. common equity Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet



Appendix F-1: Definitions (continued) Financial Measures – Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt FFO to debt, excl. securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC 12-months rolling FFO excluding return of unprotected excess ADIT and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Net liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing Net liquidity, including storm escrows Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt Entergy Corp. debt, incl. amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excl. securitization debt

Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and Acronyms ADIT AFUDC AFUDC – borrowed funds ALJ AMI ANO APSC ARO ATM bps CCGT CCNO CFO Choctaw COD CT CWIP D DCRF DOE DSM E-AR E-LA E-MS E-NO E-TX EBITDA EEI EPS ESG ETR EWC FERC FFO FIN 48 FRP GAAP GCRR Grand Gulf or GGNS HLBV accounting IIRR-G Indian Point 2 or IP2 Accumulated deferred income taxes Allowance for funds used during construction Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction Administrative law judge Advanced metering infrastructure Units 1 and 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One owned by E-AR (nuclear) Arkansas Public Service Commission Asset retirement obligation At the market equity issuance program Basis points Combined cycle gas turbine Council of the City of New Orleans Cash from operations Choctaw County Generating Station (CCGT) Commercial operation date Simple cycle combustion turbine Construction work in progress Distribution Distribution cost recovery factor U.S. Department of Energy Demand side management Entergy Arkansas, LLC Entergy Louisiana, LLC Entergy Mississippi, LLC Entergy New Orleans, LLC Entergy Texas, Inc. Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization Edison Electric Institute Earnings per share Environmental, social, and governance Entergy Corporation Entergy Wholesale Commodities Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Funds from operations FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes" Formula rate plan U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Generation Cost Recovery Rider Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI Hypothetical liquidation at book value Infrastructure investment recovery rider - gas Indian Point Energy Center Unit 2 (nuclear) (shut down April 30, 2020, sold May 28,2021) Indian Point 3 or IP3 IPEC or Indian Point IRP IRS ISES 2 LCPS LPSC LTM MCPS MISO Moody's MOU MPSC MTEP Nelson 6 NDT NOPA NOPS NOSS NRC NYSE OCAPS OCF OpCo OPEB Other O&M P&O Palisades PMR PPA PUCT REC RFP ROE RS Cogen RSP S&P SEC SERI T TCRF UPSA WACC WPEC Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear) (shut down April 30, 2021, sold May 28, 2021) Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear) (sold May 28, 2021) Integrated resource plan Internal Revenue Service Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal) Lake Charles Power Station (CCGT) Louisiana Public Service Commission Last twelve months Montgomery County Power Station (CCGT) Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. Moody's Investor Service Memorandum of Understanding Mississippi Public Service Commission MISO Transmission Expansion Plan Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal) Nuclear decommissioning trust IRS Notice of Proposed Adjustment New Orleans Power Station New Orleans Solar Station U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission New York Stock Exchange Orange County Advanced Power Station Net cash flow provided by operating activities Utility operating company Other post-employment benefits Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense Parent & Other Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) Performance Management Rider Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement Public Utility Commission of Texas Renewable energy credit Request for proposals Return on equity RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration) Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Standard & Poor's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission System Energy Resources, Inc. Transmission Transmission cost recovery factor Unit Power Sales Agreement Weighted-average cost of capital Washington Parish Energy Center

G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Appendix G-1, Appendix G-2, and Appendix G-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2021 2020 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,118 1,388 Adjustments (B) (97) 250







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (A-B) 1,215 1,138







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (C) 11,282 10,575







As-reported ROE (A/C) 9.9% 13.1% Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-B)/C] 10.8% 10.8%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2021 2020 Total debt (A) 27,154 24,062 Less securitization debt (B) 84 175 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,071 23,887 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 443 1,759 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 26,628 22,128







Commercial paper (F) 1,201 1,627







Total capitalization (G) 39,079 35,243 Less securitization debt (B) 84 175 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (H) 38,995 35,068 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 443 1,759 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (I) 38,553 33,309







Debt to capital (A/G) 69.5% 68.3% Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/H) 69.4% 68.1% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/I) 69.1% 66.4%







Available revolver capacity (J) 3,985 4,110







Storm escrows (K) 33 116







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J) 4,428 5,869 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J-F) 3,227 4,241 Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP) (D+J-F+K) 3,260 4,357







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due July 2022

650 650 Due September 2025

800 800 Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2028

650 - Due June 2030

600 600 Due June 2031

650 - Due June 2050

600 600 Total Entergy Corporation notes (L) 4,700 3,400 Revolver draw (M) 165 165 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (N) (49) (38) Total parent debt (F+L+M+N) 6,017 5,154 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(F+L+M+N)/C] 22.2% 21.6%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth Quarter



2021 2020 Total debt (A) 27,154 24,062 Less securitization debt (B) 84 175 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 27,071 23,887







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (D) 2,301 2,690







AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM (E) (29) (52)







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

(85) (139) Fuel inventory

18 (27) Accounts payable

270 137 Taxes accrued

(21) 208 Interest accrued

(11) 8 Other working capital accounts

(54) (143) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

83 124 Total (F) 200 168







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (G)=(D+E-F) 2,071 2,470







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (G/C) 7.7% 10.3%







Estimated return of unprotected excess ADIT, LTM (H) 87 70 Severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, LTM pre-tax (I) 120 55







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC (non-GAAP) [(G+H+I)/(C)] 8.4% 10.9%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

