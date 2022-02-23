DriveU.auto Announces Remote Operation Platform for Robots

RAANANA, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto , developer of a superior software-based connectivity platform for robot and autonomous vehicle teleoperation, announced today it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network and the availability of its new remote operation solution for robots. The solution is available on the NVIDIA® Jetson™ platform for robotics, powered by Jetson AGX Xavier™, Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano GPU-accelerated systems-on-module.

Remote operation is a key component in enabling rapid robot deployment, be it for delivery services, on-road snow removal, off-road landscaping or industrial logistics. It is used in numerous models ranging from direct operation to supervision.

Operational and architectural considerations dictate low SWaP - Size, Weight, and Power parameters - for robotic solutions. The DriveU.auto software solution supports low SWaP requirements by taking advantage of existing robot resources. The solution can be deployed on the robot's main computer brain running on the NVIDIA Jetson system-on-module and use the robot's existing cameras. The software-only implementation approach reduces the solution's footprint while minimizing the total cost of the system.

As mobility evolves, new and diverse operational models appear, ranging from Level 3 autonomy to full remote operation. Whatever the operational model, a human in the loop is required - whether for supervision, assisting the AV engine in edge cases, or to fully operate the vehicle. The DriveU.auto connectivity platform provides the high quality, low latency connectivity required for safe teleoperation in all these cases.

Teleoperation relies on public cellular networks to transmit the communication between the moving vehicle and the remote operator. Cellular networks can be highly unstable and unpredictable; therefore, for teleoperations to be safe and effective, consistent high quality video connectivity with low latency is required. When connectivity isn't stable, video quality suffers and latency increases, which is unacceptable for teleoperation.

DriveU.auto is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network. The company's platform supports both cloud and hybrid cloud architecture, allowing it to support large-scale robot and autonomous vehicle deployments. It is already in use on sidewalks, public roads and off-road applications.

"DriveU's business has been undergoing accelerated growth these past months, with rapid progress seen especially in the robotics space - both autonomous and remotely operated," said Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU.auto. "By deploying our superior connectivity platform on the industry standard hardware, we have been able to rapidly provide our customers with the best performance integrated into their hardware of choice, negating the need for additional integrations or customizations. More and more robotic fleets deployed in the field are relying on DriveU's solution to secure unrivaled customer experience."

ABOUT DRIVEU.AUTO

DriveU.auto , developed and is deploying a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of robots and autonomous vehicles. The DriveU.auto solution enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance), at very low latency and high reliability. The solution uses proprietary cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies.

DriveU.auto's customers, robot manufacturers, autonomous vehicle providers (cars, trucks and shuttles), OEMs, and tier 1 suppliers who use the DriveU.auto platform in the EU, US, China, Japan and Israel.

For more information: info@driveu.auto

Media inquiries:

Ruth Zamir

PR@g2mteam.com

View original content:

SOURCE DriveU.auto