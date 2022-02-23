CASCADES SONOCO'S FLEXSHIELD® RECEIVES COMPOSTABILITY, RECYCLABILITY AND REPULPABILITY CERTIFICATION

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture between Cascades and Sonoco Product Company, today announced that its FlexSHIELD® coatings have received third party certification for compostability from TÜV Austria. Additionally, the coatings have achieved recyclability and repulpability certifications from the Fiber Box Association.

FlexSHIELD's aqueous-based barrier coatings are designed for use in folding carton, cup, and foodservice container applications, where scoring and folding and heat sealing often create major challenges. FlexSHIELD is the first fully compostable product that provides polyethylene-like protection and ease of conversion at an economical price point. Packaging treated with FlexSHIELD is FDA, CFIA and EUR compliant for direct food contact.

"We are pleased that our entire FlexSHIELD coating line has now achieved these important certifications," said Jeff Stacy, Market Segment Manager, Cascades Sonoco. "These certifications demonstrate our commitment to creating more sustainable packaging solutions for our customers and are the fruit of years of research and development efforts."

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cascades Inc.