USP To Convene Key Stakeholders for a Three-Part Series on Medicines Supply Chain

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), the independent, scientific nonprofit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines, announced today it will host a three-part series of conversations with key stakeholders dedicated to strengthening the medicines supply chain.

The series will bring together USP Convention Members representing patient, provider, scientific, regulator, and industry perspectives to examine key points along the pharmaceutical supply chain. The depth and breadth of the USP Convention Membership provides diverse knowledge, insights, and expertise, ensuring a robust dialogue.

With 16 offices across 13 countries, USP has long been a leader in efforts to strengthen the global supply chain so that quality medicines are available for people who rely on them for their health and well-being.

The first conversation in the series, "Reducing Barriers to Adoption of Advanced Manufacturing Technology," will feature Convention Member representatives and stakeholders from the Association for Accessible Medicines, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Research!America, as well as USP leaders. Taking place on February 25, 2022, the event will focus on the role of advanced manufacturing technology in maintaining the quality of medicines throughout the supply chain and approaches for reducing barriers to its adoption.

The remaining two conversations on preparing the medicines supply chain for resilience ahead of future disruptions and successes and strategies for multinational cooperation will take place in March and May, respectively.

"In recent months, supply chain challenges have been the subject of much media coverage and political dialogue," said Anthony Lakavage, J.D., Senior Vice President, Global External Affairs and Secretary of the USP Convention. "While many of the challenges aren't new, COVID-19 has added urgency and an opportunity to strengthen the resilience of the pharmaceutical supply chain. The supply chain for medicines is complex and spans the globe – no one government, organization, or company has all the solutions or capacity to strengthen the supply chain alone; perspectives, input, expertise, and resources from many sectors are needed. Convening the USP Convention membership and its 450 members from across the health and science community offers a diverse set of perspectives to help inform investments and policy reforms to enhance resiliency into the future."

About USP

USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.

About the USP Convention

The USP Convention is comprised of over 500 organizations representing governments, key sectors of the healthcare industry, healthcare practitioners, the patient and consumer communities, global health organizations and academia. The Convention is one of USP's three governing bodies providing perspectives and collaboration to help enable USP to advance its vision of a world in which all have access to quality, safe and beneficial medicines. In addition, the Convention adopts resolutions that guide USP's work throughout its five-year cycles. The USP Convention meets throughout each year in industry sectors and regional chapters and once every five years to adopt resolutions and to elect USP's Board of Trustees and Council of Experts, which oversees USP's standard-setting committees.

