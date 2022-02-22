Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $309.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $282.7 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.0 million or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.3 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $1.30 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.13 billion during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share, compared to $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share and $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. We posted our sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, up nearly 10% over last year's record-breaking fourth quarter, with full year revenues beating 2020 by 15%.
"Our full-year earnings substantially surpassed 2020, up more than 22%, though our fourth quarter earnings were down slightly from last year as 2020 included many unique, non-recurring benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus was an anomaly.
"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 6% in the quarter, and up 12% for the full year. Our strong performance was the result of multiple contributing factors, including strong market demand as evidenced by robust customer POS, the phase-in of new business wins, the impact of recent acquisitions, and the partial benefit of price increases implemented in the fourth quarter.
"Turning to Temperature Control, 2021 was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, with demand extending well-beyond historical trends. Our sales remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, and were up nearly 24% for the full year.
"Our gross margin percentage within the Engine Management division was lower than historical levels, with two main drivers. First, we have been experiencing elevated inflation across a host of cost inputs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We began passing these costs through to our customers during the quarter, and thus saw a rebound in our gross margin percentage from the third quarter, with more pricing actions taking effect in early 2022.
"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to an ongoing mix shift within the division. We have been aggressively pursuing strategic growth in our specialized original equipment business, which, as previously explained, has a different margin profile from our aftermarket business. It has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.
"Our specialized OE business represented 24% of our Engine Management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 17% the prior year. Much of this growth was the result of the three acquisitions consummated this past year, which contributed $24 million in revenue in the quarter.
"We believe this specialized OE business, which focuses on niche channels such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represents a significant growth opportunity. This business is now at an annual run-rate of nearly $300 million with an established global footprint including North America, Europe and Asia. We are in the early stages of our integration, but we see great potential as we look at the breadth and depth of the various product portfolios, customer lists, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and expanded international reach.
"We also continued to return value to our shareholders over the course of the year. Our strong operating results allowed us to repurchase shares of our common stock in the amount of $26.9 million for the year. Additionally, on February 1, 2022 our Board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from 25 cents per share to 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
"In closing, we are very pleased with our 2021 performance, and the momentum with which we enter 2022. Our core market continues to enjoy tailwinds as the fleet ages and miles driven rebound. Relationships with our customers have never been better, and their POS continues to trend favorably. We consummated three complementary acquisitions, providing critical mass to be a meaningful player in these new markets with significant upside potential. And while we recognize that various challenges continue, including rising inflation, supply chain disruption, and ongoing uncertainty from the pandemic, we believe we are facing these challenges with the strongest team SMP has ever had. All of our SMP employees around the world have contributed to our success, and we cannot thank them enough. We are very excited about the future."
Finally, Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, stated "Mr. Richard (Dick) Ward announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Dick has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2004, including as Chairman of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for the past 17 years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or 785-424-1062 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-7612 (domestic) or 402-220-6980 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 309,877
$ 282,738
$ 1,298,816
$ 1,128,588
COST OF SALES
221,207
188,584
921,885
791,933
GROSS PROFIT
88,670
94,154
376,931
336,655
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
64,231
60,972
247,547
224,670
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
2,600
-
2,600
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
226
-
392
464
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(1)
5
7
(26)
OPERATING INCOME
24,212
30,587
128,999
108,895
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
1,247
220
3,494
812
INTEREST EXPENSE
672
221
2,028
2,328
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
24,787
30,586
130,465
107,379
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
4,729
7,844
31,044
26,962
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
20,058
22,742
99,421
80,417
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,328)
(13,568)
(8,467)
(23,024)
NET EARNINGS
18,730
9,174
90,954
57,393
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
36
-
68
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 18,694
$ 9,174
$ 90,886
$ 57,393
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,022
$ 22,742
$ 99,353
$ 80,417
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,328)
(13,568)
(8,467)
(23,024)
TOTAL
$ 18,694
$ 9,174
$ 90,886
$ 57,393
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.91
$ 1.02
$ 4.49
$ 3.59
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.06)
(0.61)
(0.39)
(1.02)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.85
$ 0.41
$ 4.10
$ 2.57
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.89
$ 1.00
$ 4.39
$ 3.52
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.06)
(0.60)
(0.37)
(1.01)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.83
$ 0.40
$ 4.02
$ 2.51
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,987,480
22,379,056
22,147,479
22,374,123
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,485,032
22,855,523
22,616,456
22,825,885
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 211,919
$ 193,518
$ 786,514
$ 691,722
Wire and Cable
33,632
38,342
151,422
143,963
Engine Management
245,551
231,860
937,936
835,685
Compressors
$ 28,666
$ 22,060
$ 206,697
$ 163,071
Other Climate Control Parts
31,738
25,667
141,726
118,883
Temperature Control
60,404
47,727
348,423
281,954
All Other
3,922
3,151
12,457
10,949
Revenues
$ 309,877
$ 282,738
$ 1,298,816
$ 1,128,588
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 67,776
27.6%
$ 76,451
33.0%
$ 267,285
28.5%
$ 251,747
30.1%
Temperature Control
16,670
27.6%
14,333
30.0%
95,138
27.3%
75,161
26.7%
All Other
4,270
3,370
14,832
9,747
Subtotal
$ 88,716
28.6%
$ 94,154
33.3%
$ 377,255
29.0%
$ 336,655
29.8%
One-Time Acquisition Costs
(46)
0.0%
-
0.0%
(324)
0.0%
-
0.0%
Gross Margin
$ 88,670
28.6%
$ 94,154
33.3%
$ 376,931
29.0%
$ 336,655
29.8%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 39,485
16.1%
$ 37,203
16.0%
$ 149,206
15.9%
$ 137,440
16.4%
Temperature Control
13,192
21.8%
13,297
27.9%
58,144
16.7%
53,865
19.1%
All Other
11,495
10,472
38,810
33,365
Subtotal
$ 64,172
20.7%
$ 60,972
21.6%
$ 246,160
19.0%
$ 224,670
19.9%
One-Time Acquisition Costs
59
0.0%
-
0.0%
1,387
0.1%
-
0.0%
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 64,231
20.7%
$ 60,972
21.6%
$ 247,547
19.1%
$ 224,670
19.9%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 28,291
11.5%
$ 39,248
16.9%
$ 118,079
12.6%
$ 114,307
13.7%
Temperature Control
3,478
5.8%
1,036
2.2%
36,994
10.6%
21,296
7.6%
All Other
(7,225)
(7,102)
(23,978)
(23,618)
Subtotal
24,544
7.9%
33,182
11.7%
131,095
10.1%
111,985
9.9%
One-time Acquisition Costs
(105)
0.0%
-
0.0%
(1,711)
-0.1%
-
0.0%
Intangible Asset Impairment
-
0.0%
(2,600)
-0.9%
-
0.0%
(2,600)
-0.2%
Restructuring & Integration
(226)
-0.1%
-
0.0%
(392)
0.0%
(464)
0.0%
Other Income (Expense), Net
(1)
0.0%
5
0.0%
7
0.0%
(26)
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 24,212
7.8%
$ 30,587
10.8%
$ 128,999
9.9%
$ 108,895
9.6%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,022
$ 22,742
$ 99,353
$ 80,417
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
226
-
392
464
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
105
-
1,711
-
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
2,600
-
2,600
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(259)
(235)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(86)
(676)
(547)
(797)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,267
$ 24,666
$ 100,650
$ 82,449
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.89
$ 1.00
$ 4.39
$ 3.52
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.01
-
0.02
0.02
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
-
0.07
-
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
0.11
-
0.11
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.03)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.90
$ 1.08
$ 4.45
$ 3.61
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 24,212
$ 30,587
$ 128,999
$ 108,895
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
226
-
392
464
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
105
-
1,711
-
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
2,600
-
2,600
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
1
(5)
(7)
26
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 24,544
$ 33,182
$ 131,095
$ 111,985
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 24,787
$ 30,586
$ 130,465
$ 107,379
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,083
7,010
27,243
26,323
INTEREST EXPENSE
672
221
2,028
2,328
EBITDA
32,542
37,817
159,736
136,030
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
226
-
392
464
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
105
-
1,711
-
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
2,600
-
2,600
SPECIAL ITEMS
331
2,600
2,103
3,064
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 32,873
$ 40,417
$ 161,839
$ 139,094
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 21,755
$ 19,488
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
186,774
203,861
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
6,170
5,822
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
180,604
198,039
INVENTORIES
468,755
345,502
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
22,268
19,632
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
17,823
15,875
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
711,205
598,536
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
102,786
89,105
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
40,469
29,958
GOODWILL
131,652
77,837
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
106,234
54,004
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
36,126
44,770
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
44,087
40,507
OTHER ASSETS
25,402
21,823
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,197,961
$ 956,540
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 125,298
$ 10,000
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
3,117
135
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
137,167
100,018
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
42,412
40,982
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
23,663
22,014
ACCRUED REBATES
42,472
46,437
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
45,058
35,938
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
57,182
47,078
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
476,369
302,602
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
21
97
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
31,206
22,450
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
52,698
55,226
OTHER LIABILITIES
25,040
25,929
TOTAL LIABILITIES
585,334
406,304
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
601,580
550,236
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,047
-
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
612,627
550,236
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,197,961
$ 956,540
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 90,954
$ 57,393
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
27,243
26,323
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
(1,335)
(7,470)
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
8,467
23,024
OTHER
8,791
18,768
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
28,464
(71,933)
INVENTORIES
(107,609)
17,984
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
33,046
7,428
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(843)
(370)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
13,430
40,651
OTHER
(15,044)
(13,902)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
85,564
97,896
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
(125,419)
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(25,875)
(17,820)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
45
21
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(151,249)
(17,799)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
118,346
(46,708)
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(26,862)
(13,482)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(22,179)
(11,218)
DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(540)
-
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
247
(108)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
69,012
(71,516)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,060)
535
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
2,267
9,116
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year
19,488
10,372
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year
$ 21,755
$ 19,488
View original content:
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.