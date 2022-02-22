SOBRsafe Rounds Out World-Class Leadership Team with Seasoned CFO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol policy management, today announced the hiring of Jerry Wenzel, Chief Financial Officer. With more than 40 years of leadership experience in financial management and reporting, public accounting and auditing, Jerry brings to SOBRsafe the ideal skillset for an emerging growth public company.

CFO Jerry Wenzel (PRNewswire)

Prior to SOBRsafe, Jerry was a partner in the firm B2BCFO®, providing strategic financial leadership to business owners regarding growth and transaction opportunities. He was previously Chief Financial Officer for PRIDE Centric Resources, Inc., a national commercial food service equipment buying group. He also served as CFO for several manufacturing businesses and a residential real estate franchisee servicing Colorado's Front Range. Prior to his Chief Financial Officer positions, Jerry was an audit and consulting partner in two Denver-based practices and a national CPA firm.

Jerry has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1980 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. Jerry is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Colorado Society of CPAs (CSCPA) and past member of the AICPA SEC Division for Firms Peer Review Committee and CSCPA Quality Review Board.

Jerry joins a management team anchored by:

Dave Gandini , Chairman & CEO – 33+ years of leadership experience in capital formation, technology rollouts and sales acceleration

Michael Watson , Chief Revenue Officer – 25+ years of leadership experience in sales & marketing, innovation and strategic partnerships

Scott Bennett , EVP of Operations – 20+ years of leadership experience in operations, manufacturing and data monetization

"I have worked with Jerry for over a decade, and he is a professional of unsurpassed intelligence and integrity," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "He brings to SOBRsafe the financial rigor necessary to succeed as a public company, and his deep experience rounds out a talented foundation for immediate and sustained revenue growth."

Followed Jerry, "It was great enthusiasm that I join SOBRsafe. I have closely followed Dave and team's rapid progress since inception, and I believe that the company is positioned to create significant safety change in our workplaces and on our roadways. I am excited to help navigate this commercial tipping point, and our strategic expansion and maturation over time."

About SOBRsafe™ (www.sobrsafe.com)

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions.

Forward Looking Statement

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBR Safe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(PRNewsfoto/SOBR Safe, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOBR Safe, Inc.