Navitas Announces Non-Deal Roadshow with China Renaissance Securities

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power integrated circuits, has announced a non-deal roadshow in collaboration with China Renaissance Securities, taking place on February 23rd, 24th (China time).

Gallium nitride (GaN) positioned to replace legacy silicon chips in $13.1B mobile, consumer, EV, solar, and data centers

Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder will participate in a presentation and fire-side chat hosted by Szeho Ng, Managing Director at China Renaissance, with additional 1-on-1 and small-group sessions.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. These GaNFast™ power ICs become easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks and deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions. An estimated $13.1B electrification opportunity includes mobile fast chargers and adapters, data centers, solar energy, and EV.

"Thank you to the China Renaissance team for this opportunity to update key Asian investors on new GaN technology, recent design-wins with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and Dell, and progress on our roadmap for high-power expansion markets," said Mr. Sheridan. "We'll also review highlights from our new GaN sustainability report, with crucial details like saving 4 kg CO 2 with every GaN IC shipped."

The Navitas NDR representatives will be Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO, Todd Glickman, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations.

To register for the NDR events, please contact Annie Liu, China Renaissance Corporate Access, via annieliu@huaxing.com.

About China Renaissance

China Renaissance ("CR") is a leading financial institution that combines private placement advisory, M&A advisory, securities issuance & underwriting, securities sales & trading, investment management and other financial services. Providing one-stop financial services across mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, CR operates a competitive and unique international network that connects China's capital markets with the rest of the world, serving new economy entrepreneurs and investors globally.

China Renaissance has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with over 650 employees. As of December 31, 2020, China Renaissance had advised and invested on over 1,000 transactions worth over USD 1 trillion since its inception. As of June 30, 2021, the company's private equity funds had AUM over RMB 61 billion in new economy investments.

CR Securities (formerly known as "Huaxing Securities") is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with 10th Supplementary Agreement of "Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)". Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

