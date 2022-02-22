Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership Finalists Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Apple Foundation , the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students, today announced the 2022 finalists for the distinguished Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership , presented in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder.

A highly competitive award process resulted in the selection of six Pre-K-12th grade school leader finalists from more than 100 nominations received.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth.

"Transformative school leaders like the finalists we are recognizing today affirm, challenge, and support, teachers and students," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. "These school leaders have not only guided their school communities during the most trying of times, they have also empowered teachers and students to thrive. We recognize their leadership, resilience, and commitment to success that elevated those they serve."

"Leadership matters. Highly effective school leaders design a culture of high expectations for their school communities and facilitate the integration of resources necessary to foster excellence," said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple. "Our 2022 finalists have delivered a culture of high expectations and sustained growth for their school communities; and, we are proud to honor them."

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership recipients receive a cash award of $10,000, with $5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 for the school for a project of the recipient's choosing. Award recipients become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs - which are dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

About Golden Apple

Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is one in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

