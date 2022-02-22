Former Strategic Systems Program Chief Engineer Steve Landau Joins Systems Planning and Analysis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, (SPA) Inc., is pleased to announce that Steve Landau has joined the company as Chief Engineer and Director for Naval Undersea Systems.

In a career spanning more than 33 years with the Department of Navy Strategic Systems Program (SSP) culminating with his assignment as the Chief Engineer, Mr. Landau had direct responsibility for weapon system engineering, top-level specifications and requirements, technical policies and disciplines, risk acceptance, and system authorization and safety. In addition, Mr. Landau was responsible for program execution under the United States–United Kingdom Polaris Sales Agreement. Named to the Senior Executive Service in 2005, Mr. Landau oversaw Emerging Missions and Payload Integration business lines. In 2009, Mr. Landau began managing all SSP activities to design a Common Missile Compartment with the United Kingdom and to integrate the Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapons System into the COLUMBIA SSBN construction program.

In his new position with SPA, Mr. Landau will focus on enhancing SPA's portfolio supporting the Navy's undersea community and national nuclear deterrent programs.

"Steve Landau brings extraordinary depth of experience, technical expertise, and customer understanding, strengthening our high quality services," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We're excited to welcome him as SPA continues its 50-year history of dedicated support to the Navy's undersea community and its mission of global security."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative and leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

