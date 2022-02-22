Bill Blanton - Founder and Chairman of CINC Systems - Named in Georgia Titan 100 The honor is recognized to a selected group of 100 CEOs and C-suite executives

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Blanton, the founder and chairman of CINC Systems, has been recognized as one of the Georgia TItan 100, a premier honor for business leaders. The honor was announced Feb. 22, 2022.

"This is a well-deserved honor for a true pioneer," said Ryan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at CINC Systems. "Bill's expertise in technology, real estate, and banking allowed him to identify a need for comprehensive software to help homeowner (HOA) and condominium associations management companies to better serve their communities.

Beyond being a visionary, he's also an incredible mentor, and is directly responsible for the career growth of many influential leaders within the industry."

As a third-generation banker, Mr. Blanton recognized the value of homeowners associations to financial institutions. His desire to develop better community experiences is why he launched CINC Systems in 2005 - the first internet-based solution for accounting and property management in the industry. The company still sets itself apart with deepest bank integrations of any software in the industry. Those integrations create numerous efficiencies for the HOA management companies utilizing CINC.

"Because of Mr. Blanton's leadership, CINC Systems has built a client base that is incredibly loyal and grateful for the ways in which the company has helped them grow their management business," said Mike Farrell, Managing Director of Spectrum Equity. "It's one of the many reasons why we invested in Bill and CINC Systems."

The Titan 100 is a premier program that recognizes 100 CEOs and C-level executives in various regions, including Colorado, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Georgia. The Titans of industry are selected based on their leadership, vision, passion, and influence within their field. The select group of Titans are recognized in various publications and have the opportunity to connect with one another through private events and roundtables.

"Those who are chosen in the Georgia Titan 100 represent an incredible group of leaders who are making a huge impact," said Darren Pettapiece, Program Manager at TITAN CEO. "I'm very excited that we were able to showcase Mr. Blanton through his leadership at CINC Systems."

CINC Systems is the largest provider of SaaS solutions for the community association industry. Founded in 2005, CINC Systems became the industry's first Internet-based integrated accounting and property management system. CINC Systems is backed by founder Bill Blanton, a third-generation banker, and Spectrum Equity. The company serves more than 20,000 homeowners associations and 2 million homes. Learn more at www.cincsystems.com .

