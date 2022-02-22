ARCADIA APPOINTS JENNIFER DULSKI AND PETER REINHARDT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia , the technology company empowering energy innovators and consumers to fight the climate crisis, announced today the appointment of two new members to Arcadia's Board of Directors: Jennifer Dulski , CEO of Rising Team, and Peter Reinhardt , CEO of Charm Industrial.

"Jennifer and Peter bring impressive track records of scaling disruptive technology ventures to Arcadia," said Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of Arcadia. "Jennifer's expertise in scaling social change with technology and Peter's insight into building industry-defining developer tools will be vital to the future of the Arc platform. I look forward to working with them to create unprecedented access to the data and clean energy needed to decarbonize."

"Addressing the climate crisis is one of the most critical issues of our time,'' said Dulski. "I am excited to share my experience as an operator to support Arcadia in its mission to enable innovators across industries to create global climate solutions." Dulski's experience includes leadership roles at Google, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Change.org. She is currently the CEO and founder of Rising Team, a SaaS company that equips managers with tools to build engaged, connected, and successful teams, and serves on the boards of WW and the Change.org Foundation.

As the CEO and Co-Founder of Charm Industrial, Reinhardt leads a team offering breakthrough carbon removal technology to the market. Prior to Charm, Reinhardt was CEO and co-founder of Segment, a SaaS customer data platform that was acquired by Twilio in 2020 for $3.2B. "I'm excited to bring my passion for tackling climate change and experience with data APIs to help scale the Arc ++platform," Reinhardt said. "I'm thrilled to join Arcadia and contribute to the democratization of access to clean energy and data."

The expansion of the Board of Directors comes at a period of significant growth for Arcadia. The company raised a $100 million series D round in 2021 led by Tiger Global and the Drawdown Fund, acquired several cleantech companies (Real Simple Energy, Nanogrid, Genability, and iSolar), and most recently launched the Arc technology platform.

Arcadia is a climate crisis-fighting technology company founded in 2014 and born out of a simple idea—everyone deserves access to clean energy. Arcadia breaks the fossil fuel monopoly by creating unprecedented access to energy data and renewable energy sources through its technology platform, Arc , and its community solar program. Arc fuels the renewable energy revolution by democratizing access to energy data from 125 utilities nationwide, covering more than 80% of US electric utility accounts. Arcadia also manages the nation's leading community solar program, helping to tackle energy injustice while spurring economic growth with more than five Terawatt-hours of residential and commercial energy demand. Join us in our mission and find out how you or your business can help achieve the vision of a 100% clean energy future at arcadia.com .

