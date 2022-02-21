The NFT Project Rewarding Holders Free Stays in Luxury Accommodations Just Announced Their Public Sale

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaoBnB rewards holders free nights in their network of luxury AirBnB units, and they just announced their presale and public sale dates.

Starting February 22, their presale is open for 48 hours only. After that, public sale begins from February 24th to March 1st. Individuals interested in getting on the presale list can join the project's Discord or follow them on Twitter for a chance to win.

DaoBnB is one of the first NFT projects to offer real-world rewards beyond jpeg profile pictures. Getting in early will guarantee you can pick up one of their Silver or Black cards. Each card acts as a lifetime membership token and grants access to exclusive rewards such as free nights in luxury travel accommodations across the U.S. This means for as long as someone holds one of their cards they get the rewards.

That's right, they're offering free nights for life. If AirBnb made the same kind of lifetime offer, their investors would revolt. Which is why the founding team at DaoBnB decided to start the project. Much of the world is run by greedy corporations who raise prices despite record profits and claim "inflation." The DaoBnB team believes Web 3 holds the key to a better future for all of us.

About DAO BnB:

The team behind DAO BnB is re-imagining your travel experience with a Web3 spin.

DAO BnB is a collection of 9,100 NFTs that provides holders the ability to get IRL rewards and free night stays in successful luxury BnBs.

This team has a proven track record of success in both NFTs and AirBnB Acquisition & Management. The team building the NFT infrastructure has already launched sold out a project, Primate Social Society. Their acquisitions team, run by AirBnB acquisition experts Bryce Garris and Michael Setu, plan to grow to 500+ units in their network by the end of the year. This means holders of their NFT will have a variety of luxury apartments to choose from for their stays.

