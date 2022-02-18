Mars Mines Limited Commits to $500,000 Initial Working Capital for Buscar's Treasure Canyon Gold Mining Project

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CGLD) announced today that JV Partner Mars Mines Limited (MML), a company with decades of experience in mining gold has committed in writing to an initial $500,000.00 in working capital dedicated solely to the Treasure Canyon project.

Company President, Thomas Heathman stated, "We recently completed a ten (10) year Production Agreement that includes an initial commitment of $500K by our JV Partner, Mars Mines Limited. This commitment illustrates a level of confidence by our new partner that mining and production at Treasure Canyon will be fruitful for both parties involved."

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired ten additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, Buscar company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "The setbacks we experienced over the past several months are now behind us and in the rear view. This agreement and the initial investment into the company allows us to tap into the wealth of resources available via MML in order to move forward aggressively with the Treasure Canyon project. We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks."

ABOUT MARS MINES LIMITED: Based in Australia, Mars Mines Limited has gold exploration and mining interests in Brazil, Ecuador, Nigeria and now California via its agreement to help oversee and conduct the mining operations at Treasure Canyon as a joint venture partner with Buscar Company.

