SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Raiders, an American football team based in Las Vegas, Nevada and GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational AI platform, announced today that the team's official chat application is now available on Facebook Messenger.

Las Vegas Raiders (PRNewswire)

Las Vegas Raiders Kick-off Constant Fan Interaction with New Chat Application in Conjunction with GameOn Technology

This new experience combines the Las Vegas Raiders' extensive team, community, and new stadium content with GameOn's chat technology allowing the Raiders to reach a larger, more diverse, audience than ever before. At the touch of a finger, users will have access to real-time game updates, highlights, news, player stats, scores, ticketing, stadium support and navigation, and so much more.

"We're excited to welcome the Raiders to the GameOn family, enhancing the way that fans interact with their favorite team," said Kalin Stanojev, CPO and Co-Founder, GameOn Technology. "This application will give users access to a variety of features and functionality all in one place such as a fast and easy way to purchase tickets. We're confident that this new experience will continue to evolve the way sporting teams connect with their fans."

The Las Vegas Raiders chat application for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com.

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Mayo

Head of Communications, GameOn Technology

jasmine@gameontechnology.com

For more information: https://gameontechnology.com/ (PRNewsfoto/GameOn) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn