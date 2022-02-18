Hard Rock Atlantic City Provides Over $10 Million in Bonuses to Team Members During Town Hall Meeting Surprised with $50,000 in cash prizes and two new cars

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced today that over 2,400 of their eligible union and non-union team members will receive a bonus for the third consecutive year following a record-breaking year with the largest increase in coin-in, table games drop, and gross gaming revenue over 2019. Additionally, eight randomly selected team members won cash prizes, two won all-inclusive stays at a Hard Rock resort destination and two grand prize winners each received a new car.

Hard Rock Atlantic City leadership unveils new car to Grand Prize winner during morning Town Hall Meeting (PRNewswire)

Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen and President of Hard Rock Atlantic City Joe Lupo addressed team members inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Thursday for the property's "All Is One" themed Team Member Town Hall Meeting.

Hard Rock Atlantic City Partners Joe Jingoli Jr. and Michael Jingoli stood alongside of Jim Allen addressing the property's team members and union representatives from UNITE HERE Local 54, Operating Engineers Local 68, Northeast Carpenters and Painters District Council 711 during two Town Hall events.

"We look at things differently here at Hard Rock and that's been the root of our success. Our mottos of Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One have been around for decades and we continue to live by them today," said Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen. "We want to focus on building companionship at work and creating a sense of family among our Hard Rock team members. This is what separates us and keeps us as industry leaders."

Additional Town Hall highlights included a snapshot of Hard Rock Atlantic City's community efforts, market positioning and an overall brand update highlighting the domestic and global hotel, casino and restaurant pipeline.

"I couldn't be prouder that Hard Rock Atlantic City was the top performer in the market, the top employer in New Jersey, but most importantly that we are creating a culture based off the core values and motto "Love All, Serve All," said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

