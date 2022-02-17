Vestigo Ventures Closes Oversubscribed Fund II with $117.3 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestigo Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in transformative FinTech companies, announced that it has successfully closed Vestigo Ventures Fund II, L.P. ("Fund II") with $117.3M total fund commitments that surpassed its fundraising goal.

The succeeding fund nearly doubles Vestigo's inaugural fund ("Fund I"), driven by strong investments in companies such as Alloy, Jobble, and Railz. Fund II is well on its way with portfolio companies that include Acquire, DVx Ventures, ForMotiv, Retirable, and Roots Automation.

Vestigo General Partner Mark Casady notes that despite the substantial increase in fund size, the firm will stick to its winning formula. "Fund I's portfolio is dominated by commercial applications of machine learning across consumer and enterprise businesses. AI remains the most viable technology theme for Fund II. As the TradFi and DeFi ecosystems converge, we will continue to be on the lookout for superlative teams bringing distributed-ledger technology to create new markets and solve business challenges in financial services."

Vestigo General Partner Dave Blundin expounds on the value of AI companies. "The supply of skilled traditional software engineers alone hasn't kept pace with the market's growing demand for talent. The problem is many times worse for machine-learning engineers. At the end of the day, it's all about the talent. The commercial applications for AI today are boundless. The key for us is to find great teams who can build, sell, and recruit to solve massive problems or, in some cases, even assemble great teams around a market opportunity. Our partnership with Cogo Labs is critical to our ability to identify high-impact players and convex investments."

The firm's leadership shares the same history of launching and operating companies as the entrepreneurs it guides towards growth. "We ask the kind of questions that plant the foundation any visionary needs to realize their dreams," says Casady: "Is the market big? Is the business model bound to generate profits? Will the capabilities provided create a new and better outcome in financial services? If the answer to all three is 'yes'—for a company with the tech and talent poised to meet the market's needs—there's no telling how far they can go."

About Vestigo Ventures

Vestigo Ventures finds and funds the emerging technologies that best serve the $91.5B global annual market for FinTech. Learn more at vestigoventures.com.

