TrueBlue Leaders Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 List

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that two of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 North America Staffing 100 list. The list recognizes the most influential people in the staffing industry and workforce ecosystem who are driving the future of workforce solutions.

TrueBlue is proud to announce that PeopleReady and PeopleScout President and COO, Taryn Owen, and PeopleManagement President and COO, Carl Schweihs, have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2022 North America Staffing 100 list. The list recognizes the most influential people in the staffing industry and workforce ecosystem who are driving the future of workforce solutions. (PRNewswire)

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen, President and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout

With TrueBlue since 2010, Owen was named president of PeopleReady—which specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers—in 2019. She expanded her role in 2021 to lead PeopleScout, a global provider of talent solutions including RPO, MSP, Total Workforce Solutions and Talent Advisory. Owen guides the ongoing digital transformation and delivery model enhancements for the two TrueBlue brands to help make it easier than ever to connect people and work. Under Owen's leadership, PeopleReady and PeopleScout put approximately 550,000 people to work and served approximately 94,000 businesses in 2021. Known for empowering others, Owen inspires, mentors, and fosters a culture where everyone can thrive. Under her leadership, both brands were named Top Workplaces in the USA in 2021 and 2022. Owen has been recognized for her industry leadership with numerous awards, including being named to both the SIA's Staffing 100 list and the Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list for the past five consecutive years.

Carl Schweihs, President and COO, PeopleManagement

In his role with TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division—which includes Centerline Drivers, SIMOS Solutions, and Staff Management | SMX—Schweihs helps companies bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, his work helps supply chain companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work. His focus on technology drives improvements in clients' and workers' abilities to manage their work and grow in their business and their careers while making work life and filling jobs easier. Under his leadership, PeopleManagement and its brands were named Top Workplaces in the USA in both 2021 and 2022. This is the third time Schweihs has been named to the SIA 100.

"TrueBlue is proud and honored to have Taryn and Carl recognized by SIA this year for their innovation, dedication and leadership in the staffing industry," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "They are truly purpose-driven leaders with a focus on TrueBlue's mission of connecting people and work and making a difference for our candidates, associates, customers, and in the communities we serve."

"The world of work has undergone a dramatic shift and the task of keeping the workforce motivated and productive has rested with many of the enterprising leaders on the Staffing 100 list," said Subadhra Sriram, editor & publisher, media products, SIA. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward, these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the ecosystem continues to thrive."

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com .

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleReady