EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- orro, the nutritional plant-based meal solution, has announced its partnership with Tabitha Brown, who joins orro as an equity partner of the company.

TABITHA BROWN PARTNERS WITH PLANT-BASED MINI MEAL SOLUTION ORRO OFFERING A NEW HEALTHY ON-THE-GO SOLUTION (PRNewswire)

Launched last year, orro's mission is to bring plant-based nutrition to the masses without sacrificing great taste, nutrition or time. Orro was created to provide consumers with complete plant-based nutrition solutions with the ultra-convenient Mini-Meal to help support a healthier lifestyle. Sustainably packaged and available in delicious vanilla and chocolate flavors, the Mini-Meal is complete with 16 grams of non-GMO pea protein, 23 vitamins and minerals, and the ideal portion of calories and good fats to keep your body fueled throughout the day. With just 300 calories, orro is free of gluten, lactose, soy, allergens and artificial sweeteners. Tapping into the famed actress, Tabitha Brown, the brand will also be expanding later this year with more delicious flavors inspired by her favorite vegan recipes.

Upon launching last year, orro partnered with Brown who is often creating video content for her millions of viewers incorporating humor while simultaneously educating her followers on her plant-based lifestyle. Brown frequently showcases orro in her videos and praises the product as the perfect solution for being on the go. "I'm so excited to be partnering with orro! After fully embracing a vegan lifestyle almost five years ago, it became important for me to find delicious plant-based options that I actually enjoy," said Brown. "When I tried orro for the first time, I immediately knew this was something different. The taste is exquisite and it's perfect for when you're on the go or need some quick fuel on long days in between meals."

"We created orro for people on the move, and Tabitha Brown embodies our vision for the brand," said Shaun Neff, founder of orro. "She's a fast-paced, driven entrepreneur who balances work and motherhood and cares about what she puts in her body. I can't think of a better fit for the brand."

"We're thrilled to welcome Tabitha to the orro family. We knew from the start her values and drive aligned completely with ours and we couldn't be happier with this partnership," said CEO David Orr. "Tabitha is such an impactful voice for not only the plant-based community but for anyone looking to make healthier lifestyle choices making this the perfect partnership."

For more information and to purchase orro online, please visit https://drinkorro.com/ .

ABOUT TABITHA BROWN:

Tabitha Brown satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to veganism and her wholesome, comedic personality on the daily. She is a home base for learning new recipes, acquiring imparted wisdom, or enjoying a good laugh. Now a New York Times Bestselling Author of her debut book "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business!)", the North Carolina born actress, vegan lifestyle personality, mother and wife and has also taken various business ventures by storm. Alongside making her own healthy haircare line called Donna's Recipe, being named Equity Partner of Orro, developing a Calm Sleep Story, partnering with McCormick on her signature Sunshine Seasoning, and working on her second book, she has continuously grown her craft as an actress. She has landed notable theatrical features on major network shows such as Will & Grace, The Chi, and The Conners in addition to co-creating and starring in her own children's show with YouTube Originals, Tab Time. Having earned the coined title of "America's mom" with her 12 million plus followers across platforms, Tabitha teaches all of us about having faith, perseverance, paving our own unique path to achieving dreams and being our authentic selves.

ABOUT ORRO:

orro is a plant-based nutritional mini meal complete with 16 grams of non-GMO pea protein, a 23 vitamin and mineral blend, and the perfect portion of calories and good fats. From vegans and health experts to athletes and families, orro was created to provide consumers with complete plant based nutrition in the form of ultra-convenient Mini Meals so you can quickly get back to what matters most.

orro (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE orro