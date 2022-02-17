NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Sussman & Associates, led by attorney Mitchell Reed Sussman, who has specialized in Real Estate and Bankruptcy Law for over 40 years, and for the past fifteen (15) years became the face of the Timeshare exit and cancellation industry recently announced a new era in timeshare relief.

SUSSMAN & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCES NEW ERA IN TIMESHARE RELIEF

"I am extremely proud and grateful that timeshare developers across the country have acknowledged that there is a place in the industry for legitimate legal firms to negotiate on behalf of owners no longer capable of meeting their timeshare obligations." After years of litigation on behalf of embattled timeshare owners, Sussman's firm has "settled" with virtually every major timeshare developer.

At the recent national meeting of the American Association of Justice, Mitchell introduced his daughter Juliet Marie Sussman as the new face of the firm. "I am pleased to say that the timeshare exit industry has entered a new era of cooperation between timeshare developers and exit attorneys and that my daughter will be leading the charge to a greater understanding between developers and owners."

After years of "scorch the earth" litigation between owners, lawyers, exit companies and developers according to Juliet a "kinder and gentler approach has been adopted by the timeshare developers" allowing tens of thousands of embattled timeshare owners the ability to negotiate reasonable terms of relief from their timeshare obligations. Juliet went on to say that "Effective immediately I will be leading the firm in a new approach to timeshare relief. While litigation has served this firm and the owners very well over the past decade and a half, it is now time to work with a renewed spirit of cooperation in coming to negotiated resolutions and settlements for those owners who can no longer afford to own their timeshares."

About Sussman & Associates

The law firm of Sussman & Associates has been practicing Real Estate and Bankruptcy Law for over 40 years. Top rated by the BBB it is considered the pre-eminent Timeshare Cancellation Law Firm. Its website www.timesharelegalaction.com educates the public about the pitfalls and hidden dangers prevalent in the timeshare industry.

