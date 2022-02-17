Silfab Solar Hires Directors for Operations, Finance

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar , North America's leading PV module manufacturer, today is proud to announce the hiring of Allan Stokes as Director of Operations and Wendy Arteaga as Director of Finance. The additional team members further solidify Silfab's leadership structure as the company continues its expansion.

Additional team members further solidify Silfab's leadership as company continues its North American growth.

"Silfab's ongoing dedication and commitment to add capacity to meet growing customer demand have required adding key people to strengthen our North American operations. Allan and Wendy add experience and expertise into our operations and finance group that supports our growth. Silfab is a dynamic, exciting clean energy organization delivering the highest-performing, most durable solar modules in the market – and that continues to attract quality people to our company," said Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maccario.

Stokes brings more than 20 years as an established and successful executive with a proven track record of implementing continuous improvement and optimizing operations. He will oversee operations of Silfab's three primary manufacturing locations in Washington and Toronto as well as off-site warehousing operations. Before joining Silfab, Stokes was director of manufacturing at a leading residential roofing products company and has had a diverse technical background with large, multi-site North American manufacturing organizations. Stokes will report to COO Treff MacDonald.

Arteaga is an experienced finance executive with 25 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, and financial systems implementations in both public companies and private equity environments. Arteaga joins Silfab after more than 20 years with a leading injection molding company where she was responsible for, among other duties, global external reporting under private equity owners. She will report to CFO Hanna Ayyad.

Silfab has significantly expanded production capacity in North America with the latest in automated technology, continued superior engineering and its well-known strict quality control measures. In 2021, Silfab announced the opening of a second production facility in Washington as well as a multi-million-dollar strategic investment from ARC Financial Corp. to significantly expand Silfab's USA solar manufacturing and supply chain footprint.

