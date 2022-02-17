Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter 2021 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)
"As a result of investments we are making to accelerate growth, our services revenue grew 6% in the quarter, despite a very challenging supply environment. We are seeing an acceleration in non-GTV related services outpacing that rate, with Ritchie Bros. Financial Services growing 61%," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.
Fandozzi concluded "We are pleased with the momentum in our transformation to a trusted global marketplace. Total Inventory Management System (IMS) activations, the gateway into the Ritchie Bros ecosystem, increased a robust 89% compared to last quarter."
Fourth quarter highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million, compared to $48.9 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q4 2020.
In 2021, we updated the calculation of our non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.
For the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
Consolidated results:
- Total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 6% to $359.4 million
- Operating income in Q4 2021 decreased 28% to $52.5 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* decreased 7% in Q4 2021 to $83.0 million
- Net income in Q4 2021 decreased 37% to $30.6 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA) in Q4 2021 decreased 5% to $98.2 million
- Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for 2021
- Cash on hand at the end of Q4 2021 was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
- GTV1 in Q4 2021 increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
- A&M total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 10% to $313.4 million
______________________________________
1
Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
The Company presents both generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see pages 13-14 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Other Services segment results:
- Other Services total revenue in Q4 2021 increased 32% to $46.0 million
In addition, total number of organizations activated on our Business Inventory Management System ("IMS"), a gateway into our marketplace, increased by 89% as compared to Q3 2021.
Full year highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders for 2021 decreased 11% to $151.9 million compared to $170.1 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 12% to $1.36 from $1.54 per share. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 3% to $1.94 per share in 2021 as compared to $1.89 per share in 2020.
For the full year of 2021 as compared to the full year of 2020:
Consolidated results:
- Total revenue increased 3% to $1.4 billion
- Operating income decreased 9% to $240.1 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* increased 3% to $323.5 million
- Net income decreased 11% to $151.9 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") increased 3% to $385.4 million
- Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021
- Cash on hand was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
- GTV increased 2% to $5.5 billion and decreased 0.4% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
- A&M total revenue increased 1% to $1.3 billion
Other Services segment results:
- Other Services total revenue increased 20% to $158.4 million
- RBFS revenue increased 46% to $47.0 million
- Rouse revenue of $26.4 million was recognized in 2021, which was its first full year since its acquisition on December 8, 2020
- SmartEquip revenue of $2.9 million was recognized in Q4 2021, which was its first two months since its acquisition on November 2, 2021
Financial Overview
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Service revenue:
Commissions
$
126,135
$
121,170
4
%
$
469,718
$
452,882
4
%
Fees
118,653
110,485
7
%
448,041
418,714
7
%
Total service revenue
244,788
231,655
6
%
917,759
871,596
5
%
Inventory sales revenue
114,585
151,758
(24)
%
499,212
505,664
(1)
%
Total revenue
359,373
383,413
(6)
%
1,416,971
1,377,260
3
%
Costs of services
38,756
39,270
(1)
%
146,862
157,296
(7)
%
Cost of inventory sold
103,159
137,322
(25)
%
447,921
458,293
(2)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
128,124
108,318
18
%
464,599
417,523
11
%
Total operating expenses
306,866
310,521
(1)
%
1,176,824
1,114,100
6
%
Operating income
52,507
72,892
(28)
%
240,147
263,160
(9)
%
Operating income as a % of total revenue
14.6
%
19.0
%
(440)
bps
16.9
%
19.1
%
(220)
bps
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*
82,985
89,060
(7)
%
323,472
314,514
3
%
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* as a % of total revenue
23.1
%
23.2
%
(10)
bps
22.8
%
22.8
%
—
bps
Net income attributable to stockholders
30,595
48,856
(37)
%
151,868
170,095
(11)
%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*
55,785
60,395
(8)
%
216,107
208,660
4
%
Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders
$
0.27
$
0.44
(39)
%
$
1.36
$
1.54
(12)
%
Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*
$
0.50
$
0.54
(7)
%
$
1.94
$
1.89
3
%
Effective tax rate
26.2
%
25.6
%
60
bps
26.0
%
27.8
%
(180)
bps
Total GTV
1,461,492
1,448,832
1
%
5,533,931
5,411,218
2
%
Service GTV
1,346,907
1,297,074
4
%
5,034,719
4,905,554
3
%
Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate
16.7
%
16.0
%
70
bps
16.6
%
16.1
%
50
bps
Inventory GTV
114,585
151,758
(24)
%
499,212
505,664
(1)
%
Service revenue as a % of total revenue
68.1
%
60.4
%
770
bps
64.8
%
63.3
%
150
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue
31.9
%
39.6
%
(770)
bps
35.2
%
36.7
%
(150)
bps
Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses
33.6
%
44.2
%
(1,060)
bps
38.1
%
41.1
%
(300)
bps
Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix
92.2
%
89.5
%
270
bps
91.0
%
90.7
%
30
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix
7.8
%
10.5
%
(270)
bps
9.0
%
9.3
%
(30)
bps
Segment Overview
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2021
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
198,729
46,059
$
244,788
$
759,303
158,456
$
917,759
Inventory sales revenue
114,585
—
114,585
499,212
—
499,212
Total revenue
313,314
46,059
359,373
1,258,515
158,456
1,416,971
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
—
13,780
13,780
—
52,301
52,301
Other costs of services
22,089
2,887
24,976
85,415
9,146
94,561
Cost of inventory sold
103,159
—
103,159
447,921
—
447,921
SG&A expenses
112,331
15,793
128,124
414,287
50,312
464,599
Segment profit
$
75,735
13,599
$
89,334
$
310,892
46,697
$
357,589
Total GTV
1,461,492
N/A
N/A
5,533,931
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.6
%
N/A
N/A
13.7
%
N/A
N/A
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Year ended December 31, 2020
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
196,703
$
34,952
$
231,655
$
740,043
$
131,553
$
871,596
Inventory sales revenue
151,758
—
151,758
505,664
—
505,664
Total revenue
348,461
34,952
383,413
1,245,707
131,553
1,377,260
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
—
14,614
14,614
—
59,982
59,982
Other costs of services
23,177
1,479
24,656
92,195
5,119
97,314
Cost of inventory sold
137,322
—
137,322
458,293
—
458,293
SG&A expenses
98,365
9,954
108,319
388,442
29,081
417,523
Segment profit
$
89,597
$
8,905
$
98,502
306,777
37,371
344,148
Total GTV
1,448,832
N/A
N/A
5,411,218
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.6
%
N/A
N/A
13.7
%
N/A
N/A
Q4 2021 Consolidated Performance Overview
Total GTV increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange in Q4 2021. GTV increased in the US and International, offset by a lower performance in Canada. We continued to see strong mix adjusted price performances across all regions as a result of a high demand for used equipment and lower lot volumes from a tight supply environment. In the US, GTV increased mainly due to a large single-owner construction event in Alabama which resulted in a dispersal of $35.0 million of equipment. We also saw strong year-over year performances at our Orlando and Chehalis auctions. These increases were partially offset by lower volumes sourced from our US strategic accounts in the rental and original equipment manufacturer sectors as high asset utilization, supply chain challenges and new inventory availability continued to impact disposition volumes. In International, we saw positive year-over year performances in Australia and France which benefited from the use of our new local satellite yards, offset by softer year-over-year performances in Europe. In Canada, GTV decreased as a result of the non-repeat of a large inventory package dispersal of pipeline equipment in Grand Prairie and lower volumes in our Western region. These decreases were offset by strong results in the Canadian agricultural market with the shift to online driving a higher number of events and a larger buyer base and increased volumes in RBFS from providing escrow services for private brokered transactions.
Total revenue decreased 6% to $359.4 million in Q4 2021, with inventory sales revenue decreasing by 24%, partially offset by an increase in total service revenue of 6%.
Inventory sales revenue decreased 24% as a result of a lower mix of inventory contracts, primarily in Canada. We also saw lower inventory contracts in the US offset by higher activity in Australia which contributed to the increase in inventory sales revenue in International. In Canada, the decrease in inventory sales revenue was mainly driven by the non-repeat of a large inventory package dispersal of pipeline equipment in Grand Prairie and lower inventory volumes primarily in our Western region. In the US, we saw lower inventory volumes across several auctions, partially offset by increased volumes sold through our GovPlanet business. In addition, Australia and the Middle East had strong year-over-year performances, offset by lower inventory contracts in Europe due to the tight supply environment.
Service revenue increased 6%, with fees revenue increasing 7% and commissions revenue increasing 4%. Fee revenue increased 7% primarily due to higher fee revenue earned from the continued growth in RBFS and from a full quarter contribution from Rouse, which was acquired in early December 2020. Fee revenue increased in part due to an increase in buyer fees implemented earlier in the year as well as a re-instatement of buyer fees at the on-the-farm auctions in Canada. These increases were partially offset in the US by lower fees on mix of lower proportion of small value lots, lower listing fees from lower online volumes, and lower document fees due to a decline in the total number of titled lots sold in the US. We also saw lower fees from our Ancillary services in the US and International as some sellers have elected to forgo paint or repair services driven by a strong market demand for used equipment. Commissions revenue increased 4%, in line with the increase in Service GTV of 4%. Commission revenue increased due to strong straight commission rate performances in the US attributable to lower volumes from our US strategic accounts, and a favourable mix of contracts in our GovPlanet business. These increases were offset by softer rates in GTV contributed by RBFS from facilitating financing arrangements.
Costs of services decreased 1% to $38.8 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower inspection costs in the US driven by lower inspection activity, and lower ancillary and logistical service expenses, in line with the decrease in ancillary fees. These decreases were primarily offset by an increase in cost of services as a result of the acquisitions of SmartEquip on November 2, 2021 and Rouse on December 8, 2020.
Cost of inventory decreased 25% to $103.2 million, primarily in line with lower inventory sales revenue.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 18% to $128.1 million. SG&A includes share-based payments of $6.2 million, non-recurring advisory, legal, and restructuring costs charges of $2.6 million, as well as SG&A from Rouse and SmartEquip of $5.8 million. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to higher wages, salaries and benefit expenses driven by a higher headcount, in part due to acquired companies, to accelerate our growth initiatives and our transformational journey to a trusted global marketplace. We also increased headcount to support enhanced financial controls and compliance. Building, facilities and technology costs increased due to higher licensing and subscription technology expenses as we shift to cloud-based solutions to improve customer experience, higher global travel expenses as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, and higher advertising and promotion costs for new tradeshow events and marketing initiatives to support new product launches.
Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million primarily related to lower operating income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributed to stockholders* decreased 8% to $55.8 million in Q4 2021 compared to $60.4 million in Q4 2020.
Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share for Q4 2021 from $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021.
Dividend Information
Quarterly dividend
On January 13, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 at 8am Pacific time / 11am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on February 18, 2022. The replay of the webcast will be available through March 18, 2022.
GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2020 over 2019
GTV
$
1,461,492
$
1,448,832
1
%
$
5,533,931
$
5,411,218
2
%
Revenues:
Service revenues
$
244,788
$
231,655
6
%
$
917,759
$
871,596
5
%
Inventory sales revenue
114,585
151,758
(24)
%
499,212
505,664
(1)
%
Total revenues
359,373
383,413
(6)
%
1,416,971
1,377,260
3
%
Operating expenses:
Costs of services
38,756
39,270
(1)
%
146,862
157,296
(7)
%
Cost of inventory sold
103,159
137,322
(25)
%
447,921
458,293
(2)
%
Selling, general and administration expenses
128,124
108,318
18
%
464,599
417,523
11
%
Acquisition-related costs
13,971
6,014
132
%
30,197
6,014
402
%
Depreciation and amortization expenses
22,977
19,337
19
%
87,889
74,921
17
%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(125)
(22)
468
%
(1,436)
(1,559)
(8)
%
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
4
282
(99)
%
792
1,612
(51)
%
Total operating expenses
306,866
310,521
(1)
%
1,176,824
1,114,100
6
%
Operating income
52,507
72,892
(28)
%
240,147
263,160
(9)
%
Interest expense
(10,373)
(8,767)
18
%
(36,993)
(35,568)
4
%
Change in fair value of derivatives, net
(1,248)
—
—
%
(1,248)
—
(100)
%
Other income, net
527
1,583
(67)
%
3,326
8,296
(60)
%
Income before income taxes
41,413
65,708
(37)
%
205,232
235,888
(13)
%
Income tax expense
10,837
16,789
(35)
%
53,378
65,530
(19)
%
Net income
$
30,576
$
48,919
(37)
%
$
151,854
$
170,358
(11)
%
Net income attributable to:
Stockholders
$
30,595
$
48,856
(37)
%
$
151,868
$
170,095
(11)
%
Non-controlling interests
(19)
63
(130)
%
(14)
263
(105)
%
$
30,576
$
48,919
(37)
%
$
151,854
$
170,358
(11)
%
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.45
(38)
%
$
1.38
$
1.56
(12)
%
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.44
(39)
%
$
1.36
$
1.54
(12)
%
Weighted average number of share outstanding:
Basic
110,558,905
109,553,256
1
%
110,315,782
109,054,493
1
%
Diluted
111,620,283
111,058,161
1
%
111,405,674
110,310,984
1
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
326,113
$
278,766
Restricted cash
102,875
28,129
Trade and other receivables
150,895
135,001
Less: allowance for credit losses
(4,396)
(5,467)
Inventory
102,494
86,278
Other current assets
64,346
27,274
Income taxes receivable
19,895
6,797
Total current assets
762,222
556,778
Restricted cash
933,464
—
Property, plant and equipment
449,087
492,127
Other non-current assets
142,504
147,608
Intangible assets
350,516
300,948
Goodwill
947,715
840,610
Deferred tax assets
7,406
13,458
Total assets
$
3,592,914
$
2,351,529
Liabilities and Equity
Auction proceeds payable
$
292,789
$
214,254
Trade and other liabilities
280,308
243,786
Income taxes payable
5,677
17,032
Short-term debt
6,147
29,145
Current portion of long-term debt
3,498
10,360
Total current liabilities
588,419
514,577
Long-term debt
1,733,940
626,288
Other non-current liabilities
147,260
153,000
Deferred tax liabilities
52,232
45,265
Total liabilities
2,521,851
1,339,130
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Share capital:
Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares
authorized, issued and outstanding shares:
110,618,049 (December 31, 2020: 109,876,428)
227,504
200,451
Additional paid-in capital
59,535
49,171
Retained earnings
839,609
791,918
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,973)
(34,295)
Stockholders' equity
1,070,675
1,007,245
Non-controlling interest
388
5,154
Total stockholders' equity
1,071,063
1,012,399
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,592,914
$
2,351,529
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net income
$
151,854
$
170,358
$
149,140
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
87,889
74,921
70,501
Share-based payments expense
31,335
16,552
12,744
Deferred income tax expense
3,859
9,152
8,826
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(107)
2,453
(3,058)
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(1,436)
(1,559)
(1,107)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,926
3,123
4,086
Amortization of right-of-use assets
12,832
12,240
12,280
Gain on contingent consideration from equity investment
—
(1,700)
—
Change in fair value of derivatives
1,248
—
—
Other, net
2,752
1,466
2,779
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
24,434
(29,134)
76,602
Net cash provided by operating activities
317,586
257,872
332,793
Investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(170,976)
(250,039)
—
Property, plant and equipment additions
(9,816)
(14,263)
(13,589)
Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment
1,911
16,385
5,929
Intangible asset additions
(33,671)
(28,873)
(27,415)
Issuance of loans receivable
(2,622)
(9,071)
—
Repayment of loans receivable
1,108
3,227
—
Distribution from equity investment
—
4,212
—
Proceeds on contingent consideration from equity investment
—
1,700
—
Other, net
—
—
(982)
Net cash used in investing activities
(214,066)
(276,722)
(36,057)
Financing activities:
Share repurchase
—
(53,170)
(42,012)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(103,797)
(91,737)
(82,535)
Acquisition of remaining interest in NCI
(5,556)
—
—
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(104)
(320)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans
16,250
44,128
41,094
Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares
(9,283)
(6,656)
(5,260)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt
(21,608)
21,431
(15,515)
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,106,957
—
—
Repayment of long-term debt
(5,328)
(13,711)
(76,282)
Debt issue costs
(5,655)
(2,038)
—
Repayment of finance lease obligations
(10,968)
(9,388)
(6,708)
Net cash used in financing activities
960,908
(111,461)
(187,218)
Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(8,871)
16,950
5,171
Increase
1,055,557
(113,361)
114,689
Beginning of period
306,895
420,256
305,567
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,362,452
$
306,895
$
420,256
Selected Data
(Unaudited)
Total auction metrics
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Bids per lot sold *
29
23
26
%
28
24
17
%
Total lots sold *
121,081
151,108
(20)
%
493,371
543,342
(9)
%
*
Management reviews industrial equipment auction metrics excluding GovPlanet; as a result, GovPlanet business metrics are excluded from these metrics
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*).
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income* Reconciliation
We believe that non-GAAP adjusted operating income* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our operating income for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results.
Non-GAAP adjusting operating income* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are significant recurring and non-recurring items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.
In 2021, we updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.
The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted operating income* to operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our consolidated income statements.
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Operating income
$
52,507
$
72,894
(28)
%
$
240,147
$
263,160
(9)
%
Share-based payments expense
6,160
4,553
35
%
23,107
21,882
6
%
Acquisition-related costs
13,971
6,014
132
%
30,197
6,014
402
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
7,895
5,622
40
%
27,960
21,098
33
%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(125)
(23)
443
%
(1,436)
(1,559)
(8)
%
Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs
2,577
—
100
%
3,497
3,919
(11)
%
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*
$
82,985
$
89,060
(7)
%
$
323,472
$
314,514
3
%
(1)
Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and
(2)
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* represents operating income excluding the effects of adjusting items.
(3)
Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation
The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant recurring and non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.
In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.
The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.
(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Net income attributable to stockholders
$
30,595
$
48,856
(37)
%
$
151,868
$
170,095
(11)
%
Share-based payments expense
6,160
4,553
35
%
23,107
21,882
6
%
Acquisition-related costs
13,971
6,014
132
%
30,197
6,014
402
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
7,895
5,622
40
%
27,960
21,098
33
%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(125)
(22)
468
%
(1,436)
(1,559)
(8)
%
Change in fair value of derivatives
1,248
—
100
%
1,248
—
100
%
Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs
2,577
—
100
%
3,497
3,919
(11)
%
Related tax effects of the above
(6,536)
(6,155)
6
%
(20,334)
(20,544)
(1)
%
Change in uncertain tax provision - tax effect
—
1,527
(100)
%
—
7,755
(100)
%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*
$
55,785
$
60,395
(8)
%
$
216,107
$
208,660
4
%
Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding
111,620,283
111,058,161
1
%
111,405,674
110,310,984
1
%
Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders
$
0.27
$
0.44
(39)
%
$
1.36
$
1.54
(12)
%
Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders*
$
0.50
$
0.54
(7)
%
$
1.94
$
1.89
3
%
(1)
Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and
(2)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders, excluding the
(3)
Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted net income
(4)
on-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA*
The Company believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* provides useful information about the growth or decline of our net income when compared between different financial periods. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period.
In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to add-back share-based payments expense and all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.
The following table reconciles non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, our consolidated income statements:
(in U.S. $000's, except percentages)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Net income
$
30,576
$
48,920
(37)
%
$
151,854
$
170,358
(11)
%
Add: depreciation and amortization expenses
22,977
19,335
19
%
87,889
74,921
17
%
Add: interest expense
10,373
8,767
18
%
36,993
35,568
4
%
Less: interest income
(392)
(563)
(30)
%
(1,402)
(2,338)
(40)
%
Add: income tax expense
10,837
16,789
(35)
%
53,378
65,530
(19)
%
EBITDA
74,371
93,248
(20)
%
328,712
344,039
(4)
%
Share-based payments expense
6,160
4,553
35
%
23,106
21,882
6
%
Acquisition-related costs
13,971
6,014
132
%
30,197
6,014
402
%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(125)
(23)
443
%
(1,436)
(1,559)
(8)
%
Change in fair value of derivatives
1,248
—
100
%
1,248
—
100
%
Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs
2,577
—
100
%
3,497
3,919
(11)
%
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA*
$
98,202
$
103,792
(5)
%
$
385,324
$
374,295
3
%
(1)
Please refer to pages 13-14 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and
(2)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, income
(3)
Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs
Adjusting Items Non-GAAP Measures
In 2021, the Company began adjusting for the following items that we do not consider to be part of our normal operating results. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented.
The following describes the nature of these adjusting items recognized:
- Share-based payments expense - includes stock option compensation expense, and compensation expense for equity classified share units, liability classified share units, and employer contributions related to our employee share purchase plan.
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of all intangible assets acquired primarily from the acquisitions of IronPlanet, Rouse and Mascus.
- Gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment – includes any gain or loss recognized for the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the disposed property, plant and equipment.
The following are additional adjusting items which the Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results.
Additional adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021
- $14.0 million ($11.6 million after tax, or $0.10 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, SmartEquip and the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.
- $1.2 million ($1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) loss due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.
- $2.6 million ($1.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs which include $1.4 million ($1.0 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.7 million ($0.5 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, and $0.5 million ($0.4 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in Q4 2021.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2021
- $10.3 million ($8.3 million after tax, or $0.07 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, Euro Auctions and SmartEquip.
- $0.7 million ($0.5 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to Q3 2021.
Recognized in the second quarter of 2021
- $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax, or $0.00 per diluted share) of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to our efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to Q2 2021.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2021
- There were no adjusting items recognized in the first quarter of 2021.
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020
- $5.2 million ($3.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.
- $1.5 million ($0.01 per diluted share) of current income tax expense recognized related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published in Q2 2020 regarding hybrid financing arrangements.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2020
- $4.3 million ($3.2 million after tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) of severance costs related to the realignment of leadership to support the new global operations organization, in line with strategic growth priorities led by the new CEO, of which $364,000 has been retrospectively recognized within share-based payments expense as an adjusting item. These severance costs were reclassified to non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs in 2021.
Recognized in the second quarter of 2020
- $6.2 million ($0.06 per diluted share) tax expense related to an unfavourable adjustment to reflect final regulations published regarding hybrid financing arrangements, of which $0.8 million relates to current income tax expense.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2020
- There were no adjusting items recognized in the first quarter of 2020.
