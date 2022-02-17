Morningstar's Sustainalytics Releases Report: The Impact of Cota® Real Wireless Power™ on Global Sustainability

Ossia engaged Sustainalytics, a leading provider of ESG research and ratings to help the company understand its ability to reduce battery waste, carbon emissions and increase overall GDP generation.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the company that created Cota® Real Wireless Power™ – the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight – today announced that Sustainalytics has assessed the impact of Ossia's wireless power solution against a set of environmental, social, and economic sustainability criteria. Sustainalytics a Morningstar company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data, dove into the impacts of three wireless power use cases to illustrate the broader global sustainability impact.

To draw out the global, annual environmental impact of Cota Real Wireless Power, Ossia uses established Internet of Things (IoT) forecasts. For example, SoftBank predicts that a trillion devices will generate $11 trillion in value by 2025.[1] And Cisco expects 500 billion IoT devices to be connected to the Internet by 2030.[2]

Using both Softbank and Cisco's IoT forecasts, Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power will dramatically impact environmental and monetary costs across the world to include:

41,000-83,000 kilotons waste avoided

238,000-476,000 standard containers (40 feet) of battery waste eliminated

Equivalent of 66,000-132,000 cars removed from the road

468-936 tonnes of lithium avoided

936M - 1.87B liters of water saved

306,500-613,000 emissions avoided (tCO2e)

Electronic components and battery waste release toxic materials into the environment. These materials have significant and rising costs to mine, exposing workers to hazardous risks, depleting limited global resources and harmfully reducing local community resources such as clean water and farmland. Long term, the toxicity of chemical battery waste in landfills is destroying useful land, leeching harmful chemicals into potable water, and harming ecosystems and air quality. As such, disposable batteries are classified as hazardous waste. The proliferation of devices dependent on batteries contributes to destruction of the environment and negatively impacts the world's health.

Sustainalytics' impact research on Ossia highlights a key finding to stem the impact of disposable batteries: "Cota will reduce battery and electronic waste by increasing product lifetimes and reducing device weight, lessening the level of resources needed for battery production, and enabling more sustainable IoT device use."

"More and more companies are prioritizing ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] factors when they make decisions about investments, technology choices, and strategic business partnerships," says Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "Forward-thinking ESG factors translate to long-lasting, sustainable operations. This report demonstrates how, through licensing its wireless power technology, the Cota Technology will enable waste avoidance and associated emissions avoidance for any application using replaceable batteries. This report also reiterates the consistent message that the Cota Technology is the de facto global standard for wireless power at a distance."

"At Ossia, the benefits of wireless power as a sustainable, environmentally friendly, cost-effective technology advancement to our world have been abundantly clear, but the harm of batteries and the emissions costs of producing them have not been widely recognized until now. It's exciting to read the analysis from a respected, independent research firm on how Cota will continue to contribute to economic benefits, device innovation, reduced waste, and lowered emissions, especially to support the booming IoT industry," says Stovall.

Overall, this report measures how switching from disposable batteries to longer-lasting wirelessly powered technology, like Cota-enabled devices, will lower environmental impact and costs. Optimizing sustainability and decreasing the global footprint while lowering costs are becoming the top priorities for innovative businesses worldwide. Ossia will host the complete analysis white paper on www.ossia.com for further details.

Sustainalytics' impact reporting provides an independent analysis of a corporation's operations and their value-add to economies and societies. The established methodology uses and benchmarks the impact against industry statistics.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

