The Justice Law Collaborative: Firefighter Gear Contains Cancer-Causing Toxic Chemicals

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Justice Law Collaborative ("JLC") filed suit Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts on behalf of a local Boston firefighter against several manufacturers of firefighter turnout gear. JLC is currently representing several firefighters across the country in lawsuits alleging the development of cancer due to exposure to dangerous chemicals called per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). High levels of these chemicals were, and still are, widely used in turnout gear worn and handled by firefighters every day in the line of duty.

Experts predict 70% of firefighters will die from cancer, a significantly high rate compared to the general population.

PFAS chemicals are a group of man-made toxic chemicals that the American Cancer Society, the EPA, and the CDC have linked to significant health risks, including many types of cancers. Many PFAS chemicals have been found to be so toxic that they are no longer manufactured in the U.S. PFAS chemicals are considered "forever chemicals" because of their inability to break down in the environment. They can enter the body and accumulate in the blood serum, kidneys, and liver, leading to serious illness.

To protect firefighters from water and potential steam burns, their protective gear is treated with the PFAS chemicals. A study led by University of Notre Dame professor Graham Peaslee found that firefighter's protective-turnout gear was treated extensively with PFAS, even in firehouses that no longer used PFAS-based firefighting foam. Peaslee noted, "Over the past 30 years, the leading cause of death in the fire services has changed from cardiac events to cancer, and alarmingly, 70% of firefighters are predicted to die eventually from cancer, which is significantly higher than the general population."

Firefighters work so hard to protect and serve our communities, it is atrocious that they have been carelessly exposed to these cancer-causing chemicals in the gear that they trusted to protect them from the dangers of their occupation. Attorney and JLC co-founder Paula Bliss has years of toxic tort experience, including successfully litigating tobacco cases against Philip Morris and Roundup cases against Monsanto. Bliss sees many similarities between the deceptive practices of manufacturers of PFAS and those used by cigarette manufacturers.

"Sadly, it does not shock me that these massive corporations continue to put profits over the safety of our loved ones, and they do this with the knowledge that they are exposing our first responders with toxic and deadly chemicals," she said.

Her firm is dedicated to representing those injured by the heinous practices of large corporations and institutions and is actively investigating the egregious actions of the manufacturers of PFAS containing turnout gear. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer and believe it may be attributed to PFAS exposure from the use of protective gear, please contact the Justice Law Collaborative at ffsupport@justicelc.com or visit their website at www.justicelawcollaborative.com .

