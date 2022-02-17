Julie Boland Elected EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Appointed Americas Managing Partner Effective July 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the election of Julie Boland as EY US Chair and Managing Partner and appointment as Americas Area Managing Partner for a four-year term beginning on July 1, 2022. Julie Boland will succeed Kelly Grier, who after an eminent 30-year career with the organization has elected not to stand for another term as EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Area Managing Partner and will retire from EY when her term ends on June 30, 2022.

Since 2018, Julie has served as US-Central Region Vice Chair and will now lead the EY US Firm and the EY Americas geographic area, which represents more than US$21.2b in combined revenues and more than 81,000 people in member firms in 31 countries. She will lead the US Executive Committee, Americas Operating Executive and join the EY Global Executive committee, which sets the firm's global strategy and agenda.

Grier has had an extraordinary tenure in the role. She transformed EY's business and operating model while accelerating innovation and growth. She led the firm to achieve record results while prioritizing EY's people and audit quality through the extraordinary times of the pandemic. Grier's leadership helped EY US achieve record revenue and profits, gains in market share and strengthened audit quality, increased investment in the business and people, redoubled focus on DEI and brand leadership among competitors.

In addition to US-Central Region Vice Chair, Julie Boland has served in many leadership roles at EY, including as Cleveland Office Managing Partner and Senior Advisory Partner and Global Client Serving Partner on some of the Firm's largest clients. She is a member of the US Executive Committee, the Americas Operating Executive, the Global Practice Group and the Global Accounts Committee. Julie is a CPA and started her career in the Audit practice of another Big Four firm. She worked for two global investment banks leading up to her CFO roles at publicly- and privately-held companies.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead this innovative organization at such a pivotal and exciting time for the business," said Boland. "We are committed to building a better working world by empowering and inspiring our people to realize their true potential, and I look forward to building on the significant legacy and strong foundation built by all our partners and our people."

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, said, "Julie's three decades of experience and track record for driving market leadership, developing and retaining talent, and instilling exceptional client service perfectly suit EY's commitment to transformation and growth. I look forward to working with Julie and her team to advance the success of our people, clients and all of EY."

Kelly Grier shared, "Julie is a purpose-driven leader and helps our people grow and develop in their careers — all while advancing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and fostering a culture of belonging. She is known for emphasizing the importance of quality as a priority for EY teams, and has an exceptional record of growth, client service and sector leadership."

Di Sibio added, "Kelly has built a strong foundation for continued momentum. Under her leadership, organizational transformation led to greater investment in our people, culture, quality and growth."

More about Julie Boland

Julie Boland's current and past board affiliations include the Cristo Rey Network, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Partnership, The 50 Club of Cleveland, United Way and Committee of 200. A graduate of Leadership Cleveland, she has been recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement, in Crain's 40 Under 40 and as the 2018 Mayo Person of the Year by the Mayo Society of Greater Cleveland.

She earned an MBA in Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in Business and Accounting from the University of Vermont.

Notes to editors

About EY

