Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Announces Two Appointments to Vice President, Dustin Quincy, PE and Maike Rodriguez, PE

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) announced the appointment of Dustin Quincy, P.E. as Vice President of Engineering, and Maike Rodriguez, P.E., as Vice President of Operations, New York and New Jersey.

Dustin Quincy

As the engineering leader of the firm, Mr. Quincy will be responsible for promoting a culture of consistent excellence, quality control and best practices in the technical delivery of projects and services to the firm's clients. Dustin will work closely with project teams in all offices on the delivery of design, construction inspection and program management projects. Mr. Quincy has 21 years of engineering experience and is a graduate of Purdue University, with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Kashif Khan, President of IEI, recognized Dustin as the right person to lead this role for the organization. Mr. Khan stated, "Since joining IEI in 2007, Dustin has successfully delivered or been involved in a diverse portfolio of projects for clients in multiple offices, overcoming challenges and establishing best-in-class practices."

In response to his new appointment Dustin shared, "As VP of Engineering, I will be focused on driving greater consistency in our engineering workflows and approaches, thereby enhancing the cross-utilization of our expertise in all markets. IEI is a newer large-project competitor, and as we grow, my role is to empower our staff to do their best work for our clients. I am excited for this new opportunity to collaborate with our Operations Leaders and staff across all offices to help continue to provide exceptional service at a larger scale."

Maike Rodriguez

In his role as Vice President, Mr. Rodriguez will oversee implementation of strategic growth, staff development and engagement, client relations, contract management and oversight of day-to-day activities for both the New York and New Jersey offices.

"Maike has consistently demonstrated his commitment and work ethic to drive the growth of the NYC office," said Kashif Kahn, "I am excited to work with him as we continue to build our presence in New York and New Jersey."

Since joining IEI in 2017, Maike has led IEI's NYC office, establishing the firm in the market. Mr. Rodriguez has 20 years of civil engineering experience and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, the Gildart Haase School of Engineering.

When asked about his expanded role Maike remarked, "I am excited to take on this new role as Vice President of Operations, NY/NJ, and I am confident that with the help and support of my NY team and IEI leadership, we will continue to earn the trust of our clients and grow our presence in the New York and New Jersey markets, as both prime and teaming partner. I am proud of the work that we've accomplished to date and sure that our very talented team will continue to keep our clients satisfied and find future success with rewarding project wins."

About Infrastructure Engineering Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infra-eng.com for more information.

