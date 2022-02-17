Hapbee Appoints Yona Shtern as Chairman of the Board

Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee, succeeds Chris Rivera, the Company's founder who helped lay the groundwork for transformative growth

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that CEO Yona Shtern has been appointed as the Company's new Chairman of the Board ("Chairman"), effective February 16, 2022. Yona will succeed Chris Rivera, the founder who served as Chairman since Hapbee's inception. Mr. Rivera will continue to provide guidance on key strategic initiatives and remain a valuable asset to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

While Chairman, Mr. Rivera played an instrumental role in guiding Hapbee to its current stage of development, having helped structure the Company's licensing deal with EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. Among other leadership responsibilities during his tenure as Chairman, Mr. Rivera spearheaded the assembly of Hapbee's board and executive teams, while overseeing signal R&D initiatives.

"Thanks to our dedicated shareholder base and leadership team, Hapbee has advanced rapidly over the last two years," stated Chris Rivera. "I am proud of where the Company stands today and excited at the opportunity which lies ahead for our one-of-a-kind wellness platform. In his role as CEO, Yona has demonstrated excellent leadership and an acute understanding of what is required to successfully commercialize a cutting-edge wellness product. He will make a fantastic Chairman of the Board, and I look forward to working with him and other board members in implementing our aggressive growth strategy."

"I would like to thank Chris for serving as the Company's founding Chairman of the Board and helping to guide it through critical stages," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "He will remain an invaluable member of our board. In addition to my role as CEO, I'm honored to accept the position as Chairman of Hapbee."

With several initiatives underway, the Company expects to provide business development updates in the coming weeks.

Hapbee's Board of Directors

● Yona Shtern - Chairman, Director

● Chris Rivera - Director

● Charles McNerney - Director

● Robert Dzisiak - Director

● Michael Matysik - Director

● Mark Timm - Director

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform provider aiming to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to help improve its users' productivity, recovery, downtime, and sleep. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product, marketing and development initiatives.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in marketing programs, production, manufacturing, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation;. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hapbee. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Hapbee assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.