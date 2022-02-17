Goal Group joins the Schwab Advisor Services™ Provider Listings program

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Group, the global fintech leader in withholding tax reclaims and securities class actions recoveries, today announces it has been listed on the Schwab Advisor Services™ Provider Listings website, which Schwab offers to RIAs to help them research and select third-party technology solutions for their business.

Goal is now listed on the Schwab Advisor Services™ Provider listings program as a provider of withholding tax reclaims and securities class actions recoveries, giving RIAs quick and easy access to information on each service as they scale and grow their businesses.

Dawn McGuire, Managing Director, Americas at Goal Group said: "We are excited to enter into this new relationship with Schwab Advisor Services and to facilitate world-class reclaims and recoveries for investors served by the RIA community.

"Leveraging the latest fintech is imperative to bring efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the complex processes required for cross-border tax recovery and securities class actions monitoring and participation. We help investors and their intermediaries streamline their current model, scale up their offering, maximize returns for clients and beat their benchmark."

Stephen Everard, Chief Executive Officer, Goal Group added: "This new relationship is a further high- profile testament to the market's trust in our technology, expertise and client service, and underlines our commitment to driving business growth organically and through strategic partnerships."

Goal's worldwide client base includes major custodian banks, many of the top fund managers and all four US depositary banks. Clients can fully outsource their reclaims and recoveries to Goal, or they can take advantage of the company's new suite of subscription-based digital applications and manage the process in-house. Both options provide the highest levels of data security, transparency, real-time reporting capability and process automation – along with the market's most competitive pricing.

Notes to Editors

About Goal Group

Goal Group is the global fintech leader in withholding tax reclaims and securities class actions recoveries.

Headquartered in London, and with offices in New York, Sydney and Melbourne, the company offers a unique combination of innovative cloud-based technology, unparalleled industry knowledge and legal, tax and securities expertise built up over three decades. Goal is certified to both ISO 27001:2013 for information security and ISO 9001:2008 for quality management.

