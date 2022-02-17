FOLX Health Appoints Liana Douillet Guzmán as Chief Executive Officer The Former Skillshare and Blockchain Executive Joins FOLX Health to Further the Company's Mission of Building a Healthcare System for the Queer and Trans Community

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOLX Health, the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, today announced Liana Douillet Guzmán will join the company as its new CEO. In this role, she will manage day-to-day operations of the company as it works to bring its affirming and equitable healthcare for the LGBTQIA+ community to all 50 states. A.G. Breitenstein, FOLX Health's former CEO and Founder, will serve as Executive Chair of the board.

"I started FOLX Health because of my own experience and discomfort as a non-binary lesbian navigating the broken healthcare system for the queer and trans community. FOLX has grown at hyper-speed since our commercial launch just last March," said Breitenstein. "Now FOLX is poised to take its next big step to bring a new model of care to the whole LGBTQIA+ community and Liana is the perfect person to lead us through that next stage of growth. She brings critical skills and experience that FOLX needs to reach our community and drive the conversation about how to reshape our notion of health and healthcare. She has driven hyper-growth in both the direct-to-consumer and employer markets as both an operational and marketing lead. She brings a fresh perspective and shares our mission-driven values of bringing accessible healthcare to this unique and vibrant community."

Liana most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Skillshare, the leading online learning community for creatives. As CMO, she played a key role in the company's explosive growth, responsible for brand marketing, acquisition, communications, partnerships, and sales. Prior to joining Skillshare, Liana served as COO of Blockchain, where she oversaw the expansion, partnerships, operations, talent, user success, research, marketing, growth and communications functions. Under her leadership at Blockchain, the company's usership grew from 4 million to 40 million within two years. Her work has earned her recognition as one of Forbes Top 50 Marketers in the country for 2021.

"What A.G. and the FOLX Health team have accomplished in a short period of time is inspiring. As a lesbian and latina, I understand the unique challenges underserved communities face - and not just in healthcare," said Douillet Guzmán. "I care so deeply about these communities and feel incredibly lucky to join a company whose values align with my own. I strongly believe in FOLX Health's mission and I look forward to helping the company realize its potential as it leads the charge to create a more equitable and inclusive healthcare system."

FOLX Health also announced the appointment of Dana Clayton as Chief Operating Officer. Dana most recently served as the company's Vice President of Operations and boasts two decades of healthcare operations and technology experience, most recently at Optum. Since launching in January 2021, FOLX Health has raised $29.4 million in venture funding and has serviced thousands of members, resulting in explosive revenue growth growing double digit percentages month over month.

FOLX Health offers end-to-end virtual primary care; treatment plans for gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy, PrEP, and erectile dysfunction; content, and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. To learn more about FOLX Health, visit https://www.folxhealth.com/ .

ABOUT FOLX HEALTH

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

