Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Hawkeye State The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Iowa.

"Medical marijuana has been legal in Iowa since 2014, but there have been many restrictions to its use, making it inaccessible to many who need it," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "Recent legal efforts to increase accessibility have brought the state light years forward, and we are thrilled to be expanding our platform to make this vital treatment option easily available to Iowa residents."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

