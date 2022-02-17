Druid Software Partners with Polte to Enable Global Location for Enterprise 4G/5G Private Networks Polte technology will empower the Druid Raemis core platform to provide unparalleled location intelligence to systems integrators and enterprises.

WICKLOW, Ireland and DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Druid Software, the leading provider of private cellular network core software solutions for the enterprise, today announced a partnership with Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, to enable global location for enterprise 4G/5G private networks. This collaboration will address the challenges of security, accuracy, and seamless cellular continuity between private and macro networks globally for Massive IoT, Critical IoT and Broadband IoT positioning use cases. Together, Druid Software and Polte will package this patented location capability as a function of the LMF (Location Management Function) on the Druid Raemis core platform, providing unparalleled location intelligence to enterprises and the systems integrators that serve them. To learn more about the Druid Raemis core platform, visit here.

Polte has partnered with Druid Software to produce the location component of the 3GPP compliant LMF for 5G as well as ESMLC (Enhanced Serving Mobile Location Center) for 4G, which in turn equips the Druid Raemis core platform with Polte’s unique, patented C-LoC technology and thereby making it “Powered by Polte.” (PRNewswire)

This collaboration will address the challenges of security, accuracy, and seamless cellular continuity globally.

The Druid Raemis core platform is a 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network with unique features designed specifically for enterprise critical communications. For example, the platform is differentiated by its ability to easily prioritize and "slice" devices while providing them with a guaranteed quality of service. Interoperability with any small cell RAN vendor, with 25x 5G small cells tested with Raemis to date, gives partners greater options to choose from indoor or outdoor specialists. Raemis scales up as easily as it scales down, enabling the setup of small or very large private networks.

Raemis can be deployed on edge hardware devices or in high dependency cloud native environments. This flexibility is key for certain highly resilient mobile use cases or customers who do not want their data on the public cloud. Built on open REST API, Raemis provides easy integration to enterprise critical applications and makes private networks simple to use and manage with a user-friendly dashboard.

Polte has partnered with Druid Software to produce the location component of the 3GPP compliant LMF for 5G as well as ESMLC (Enhanced Serving Mobile Location Center) for 4G, which in turn equips the Druid Raemis core platform with Polte's unique, patented C-LoC technology and thereby making it "Powered by Polte." Polte and Druid Software's collaboration to provide a Powered by Polte core will facilitate the adoption of location applications for 4G/5G private networks. As the leading provider of cellular location, Polte simply leverages cloud computing and cellular infrastructure completely over the top of carriers to supply secure, accurate, global location for all devices on a network, indoors and outdoors.

With 5G Precise Positioning, Polte provides sub-meter level accuracy indoors within a private network, extending to sub-3 meters accuracy outdoors as it seamlessly continues coverage onto the macro network. This yields enhanced, scalable location intelligence for assets on the move across a wide variety of verticals, creating a host of new use cases for transportation and logistics, healthcare, Industry 4.0 and more.

"Our enterprise customers invest in private networks for greater security, speed, and control in their operations," Druid Software CEO Liam Kenny said. "The enablement of accurate, real-time location anywhere you need it is a revolutionary value add that allows uninterrupted visibility of assets even after they leave the premises."

"A rigid compound of traditional location technologies such as GPS, Wi-Fi or BLE no longer meets the evolving needs of enterprises," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "Systems integrators and enterprises can unlock the full potential of 4G/5G positioning through this rapid, flexible deployment of 'everywhere' location."

Polte and Druid Software plan to proceed with global Proof of Concept testing, focusing first on Industry 4.0 use cases, while bringing to market the best cellular location capability with pioneering 5G LMF and industry leading ESMLC. To inquire about pricing and availability of Druid's Powered by Polte Raemis core platform, contact Polte here .

About Druid:

Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2001 Druid has evolved into one of the world's leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 20 years. Druids RAEMISTM platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission critical use.

Druid's mature RAEMISTM platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission critical environments in the U.S, EMEA, LATAM and Asia Pac. Druid technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, and public safety. For more information, please visit www.druidsoftware.com or stay up to date with everything private network related by following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Polte:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com or stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Polte - Positioning Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Polte Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polte