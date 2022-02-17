Donor Network of Arizona Partners with Specialist Direct to Implement OPO Best Practices

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ever-improving fight to save lives through organ procurement and transplantation, Donor Network of Arizona has partnered with Specialist Direct to address its previous challenges of receiving timely and accurate pathology interpretations and sharing of biopsy information.

Specialist Direct provides a best-in-class, end-to-end telepathology solution for the organ procurement organization (OPO) and transplant market. The Telepathology for OPOs solution includes an integrated, portable scanner from Grundium, the SDI Cloud image sharing platform, and near immediate, 24/7/365 access to its pathologists who have transplant case expertise. This solution facilitates the real-time sharing of biopsy images with transplant surgeons, internal staff, other OPOs.

"This innovative telepathology solution from Specialist Direct has enabled us to rapidly implement OPO biopsy best practices," commented Wendy Van Kirk, Director of Organ Recovery Services at Donor Network of Arizona. "Having expedited pathology interpretations and real-time sharing of biopsy images enables us to transplant more lifesaving organs."

"In the world of organ transplantation, time is of the essence," said W. Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. "We're proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Donor Network of Arizona to deliver accurate, mission critical biopsy information in real-time to improve transplant outcomes and save lives."

Specialist Direct is the market leader and industry standard in providing diagnostic solutions which enable organ procurement organizations and transplant centers to allocate organs faster. Its solutions facilitates a reduction in organ discard by improving the accuracy and speed of diagnostic study interpretations and by enabling the real-time sharing of transplant information.

Donor Network of Arizona and Specialist Direct are committed to supporting the vision of Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to save and heal lives.

ABOUT DONOR NETWORK OF ARIZONA (DNA): Since changing its name to Donor Network of Arizona in 1993, DNA has now become the federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organization for Arizona. Its mission is to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Visit the website at dnaz.org for further information.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates and save lives. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, telepulmonology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

