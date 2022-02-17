Demandbase Accelerates Growth Around the Globe

B2B Organizations in the UK, Nordics, India, Germany, Japan, and Beyond are Flocking to Demandbase One to Take the Guesswork out of Strategic Go-to-Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today reports record international growth. With locations in the U.S., United Kingdom, and India, the company is expanding its hiring to support substantial growth in customer acquisition and revenue outside the U.S. Regions that are seeing especially heightened growth include the UK, Nordics, Germany, India, and Japan, with many others in hot pursuit. In the last 12 months, Demandbase's UK office brought in more than 35 new mid-market and enterprise customers and has plans to make imminent strategic hires across sales, account management, and customer success.

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewswire)

"We already have an established presence in the UK and are growing fast and furious in new regions all the time," says Paul Gibson, vice president, international at Demandbase. "Our growth is driven by the fact that B2B sales and marketing teams are realizing they need a clear way to remove the guesswork from their go-to-market strategies. Demandbase provides that in spades, helping organizations prioritize accounts that are primed for sales and avoid wasting budget on those that aren't. Our market-leading technology just keeps getting better, giving our customers the top go-to-market suite available to power their success."

Despite other providers attempting to offer similar functionality, Demandbase continues proving to be head and shoulders above the rest. In early January, Demandbase was named a Leader in the inaugural 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms . Demandbase is the only vendor to receive the highest scores for all three Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms.

To learn more or apply for one of Demandbase's open positions, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/company/careers/ .

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

