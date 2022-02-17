Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Sponsor and Present at Molecular Med Tri-Con 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be a premium sponsor of the upcoming Molecular Med Tri-Con held February 21-23, 2022 in San Diego, CA, which will also include a presentation by representatives of the Company and its newly-acquired subsidiary.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan and Dr. Kirk Ririe, President of the Company's subsidiary, will be presenting in the conference's At-Home & Point-of-Care Diagnostics track on Monday, February 21 from 12:20 pm to 12:50 pm. The presentation, titled "Co-Diagnostics' New Eikon PCR Platform," will be demonstrating how the Company's new platform technology is designed to provide inexpensive, fast, and accurate PCR results for at-home and point-of-care testing. Products built on the Eikon PCR platform are subject to FDA review and are not currently for sale.

The Molecular Med Tri-Con is presented by the Cambridge Healthtech Institute and is regarded as the most comprehensive, industry-leading event covering precision medicine and diagnostics today. Parties interested in attending can register at the link found here and visit the Company at Booth #200.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to gain regulatory clearance for such product and to commercialize such product(s);and, market acceptance of our products once commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in the Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics