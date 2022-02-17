Atria Wealth Solutions Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Amanda Hawley as General Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a wealth management solutions holding company, today announced the continued expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Amanda Hawley as General Counsel. In this executive management role, Hawley will drive the strategic direction and management of the legal, regulatory and compliance functions of Atria and its subsidiary broker-dealers.

"The regulatory and compliance demands of our industry continue to evolve rapidly, and it's essential that firms bring in top talent with a proven track record to manage and excel through this changing landscape that is shaping our industry's future," said Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria. "Amanda's expertise, strategic acumen and history designing and implementing risk management processes and controls make her the ideal individual to enhance our corporate risk profile while advocating for the financial professionals and institutions we serve each day."

Hawley joins Atria from LPL Financial, where she most recently served as senior vice president and associate general counsel in the Regulatory Strategy and Special Investigations Unit. She brings to the firm over two decades of experience managing all aspects of litigation, risk and compliance matters in the independent broker-dealer and investment advisor space.

"Atria has a proven leadership team with a deep commitment to transforming the future of wealth management," said Hawley. "I'm honored to join this incredibly forward-thinking organization, and to lead the firm's legal and compliance teams. I'm inspired by the mission to further the company's focus on driving responsible growth for its credit union and bank investment programs, financial professionals and their clients across the country."

Hawley received a bachelor's degree from Boston College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude, and a JD degree from Suffolk University Law School, where she graduated Cum Laude. Hawley began her law career as a judicial clerk to the chief justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Hawley reports to Ketterer and joins Atria's executive committee and the executive committee of each subsidiary broker-dealer. She is based in the firm's midtown Manhattan headquarters.

