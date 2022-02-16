NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceBrew, the leading newsletter helping consumers get the most out of Alexa and Google Assistant, has been acquired by Walk-On Holdings, a digital media holding company. VoiceBrew was founded in January 2019 by Katherine Prescott. The acquisition adds a best-in-class media property to Walk-On Holdings' portfolio and builds on Walk-On Holdings' business in the voice technology space.

VoiceBrew acquired by Walk-On Holdings (PRNewswire)

"Hundreds of millions of people have smart speakers with Alexa or Google Assistant built in, but most people don't know what to do with their voice assistants aside from basic use cases like setting timers, playing music, and asking for the weather," said Prescott. "VoiceBrew solves this problem by sending an email newsletter with simple, actionable and vetted Alexa and Google Assistant tips. Walk-On Holdings is an ideal acquirer for VoiceBrew because of its track record of producing high-quality, engaging content across its portfolio of media properties and its belief in VoiceBrew's mission of helping people get the most out of their voice assistants."

"Katherine has done a great job of building VoiceBrew into the #1 consumer-facing newsletter in the voice tech space. We are excited to bring an industry-leading newsletter with loyal readers in that dynamic and growing space into the Walk-On Holdings family," said Brooks Dyroff, CEO & Founder of Walk-On Holdings.

About VoiceBrew

VoiceBrew is the #1 newsletter helping consumers get the most out of Alexa and Google Assistant. VoiceBrew was founded in January 2019 by Katherine Prescott.

About Walk-On

Walk-On Holdings is a digital media holding company with offices in Miami, Florida, and Boulder, Colorado. The firm functions as a content and growth marketing studio. Walk-On Holdings launches, acquires, and incubates brands. Walk-On Holdings then prepares them for institutional growth. Walk-On Holdings also operates a content marketing agency that helps brands increase customer loyalty, build recognition, establish trust, generate leads, super-charge search engine optimization, and establish authority.

SOURCE Walk-On Holdings