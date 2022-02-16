Realsee Announced Partnership with Catalyze Solutions to Enable Digital Upgrading of Housing Service Sector in Canada

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15th, 2022, Realsee, a world-leading space digitization integrated solution provider, and Catalyze Solutions, a Canadian real estate technology company, signed a partnership agreement. Both parties will further expand the application of such cutting-edge technologies like VR and AI in the Canadian housing service sector, boost the digital transformation of the sector and provide consumers with a better housing service experience.

With the challenges brought by worldwide pandemic, Catalyze Solutions, a modern real estate technology company committed to offering developers and brokers digital and personalized solutions, has been exploring new ways to find and inspect housing. With world-leading 3D reconstruction technology and space digitization capabilities, Realsee has become an important partner of Catalyze Solutions.

Powered by Realsee's leading 3D reconstruction technology, Catalyze Solutions currently supports housing display in VR filmed by mobile phones. This technology allows real estate brokers to realize the VR-based maintenance of housing via mobile phones only, without the need for professional VR acquisition equipment. In addition, Realsee's space digitization solutions, which are well-known in the Chinese market, will be realized in the real estate sales system of Catalyze Solutions, including VR-based housing inspection, AI-based housing introduction and VR-based housing display.

Steven Shen, Founder of Catalyze Solutions, said, "During this period when human beings are facing major tests and transitions, I want to stay true to my vision and cooperate with our partners to energize the real estate market and promote the digital transformation of the housing service sector in Canada through VR, AI and other space digitalization solutions, thus bringing consumers a better housing service experience and achieving mutual support and win-win cooperation."

"Our cooperation with Catalyze Solutions enables Realsee to provide such independent and portable services as VR acquisition, VR-based housing inspection and VR-based housing display in order to facilitate the digital upgrading of the real estate industry in Canada," said Wu Ge, General Manager of Business Development of Realsee. "In the future, Realsee will partner with more overseas real estate technology companies to facilitate the digital transformation of the real estate markets in various countries. All parties will complement each other's advantages to jointly offer global consumers a better housing service experience and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results."

