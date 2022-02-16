Pigtails & Crewcuts Positioned for Historical Come Back

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, known for its experiential and family-friendly atmosphere, prepares for a strong development year as system-wide sales continue to climb and salon openings pick back up.

The company has already opened three salons and has six scheduled to open by this summer, to join the $7 billion children's haircare industry. The children-oriented concept, with an assortment of hair services, is also exceeding its system-wide sales numbers compared to 2019.

"We're seeing the upward signs that our sector is bouncing back with optimism, as we awarded 13 new franchise agreements last year and seeing salons open faster as prime commercial real estate is readily available," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Kids are always in need of a haircut and we're happy to service them and the community. Parents get excited when they can turn a traditional service into an upbeat adventure that they can document for their family and little ones."

The business model provides busy parents with a variety of hair service choices, birthday party options and retail products. Services include kids' haircuts, bang cuts, shampoo & quick dry, flat ironing, blow outs, braids, up-dos, nail polishing, ear piercing and mom & dad cuts. Please note that the services provided vary from location to location.

Pigtails & Crewcuts not only serves children and families all over the U.S, but has designed the business model to encourage a healthy work-life balance for the franchisees. The simplistic real estate and hours of operation are manageable and enticing for qualified candidates who don't want to sacrifice their own family time and other passions.

"The majority of our franchise partners are parents themselves and know the value a Pigtails & Crewcuts brings into a community and what families are seeking," said Wade Brannon, President and CEO. "Parents appreciate having a place to go that caters to all children's needs, has a compassionate local owner who understands them and employees who genuinely love working with kids and are able to provide a playful experience."

The leadership team has over 75 years of combined franchising experience and equips the growing franchise network with vast resources including site selection and lease assistance, pre-opening and salon design, operations and retail support, public relations and marketing, financial management, customer service, website maintenance and hosting, employee training and customized business/goal planning.

"From one-on-one franchisee support to our 18 years of experience in this fun and rewarding kids-space, we see a bright future for the fragmented industry. We strive to become the leader in the children's hair cutting space with our intentional growth strategy, commitment to unit-level economics and mission-driven approach to deliver consistent quality and foster positive relationships at every level," said Brannon.

The brand gaining traction to become a top hair salon franchise projects to open 90 salons by 2023 and has identified prime growth opportunities nationwide, including throughout the southern region in the following states: Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

About Pigtails & Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a children's hair salon franchise created by parents for kids to offer a stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. There are currently 66 salons, operating in 21 states with 12 additional salons in development. In addition to hair care services, Pigtails & Crewcuts offers kid-centric hair products and accessories, gifts, and a private party room for birthday celebrations. To learn more or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about joining one of the top hair salon franchises, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

