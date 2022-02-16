Happyly Welcomes Jordan Cohen as Chief Commercial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happyly, the innovative corporate mental and physical health technology company, welcomes Jordan Cohen as Chief Commercial Officer. Caitlin Iseler, Founder & CEO and Randi Banks, Co-Founder and Editor in Chief and the team are proud to welcome Jordan.

Caitlin Iseler shared, "After a year of serving as an advisor to happyly, the path was clear that Jordan's shared passion for the work and impact that we are all striving to make in the world would be a perfect match. He comes with energy, passion, incredible experience and a spirit of service that will all be instrumental to our collective success."

Jordan's arrival comes at a pivotal period in the company's growth stage with the series seed raise with foundational investments from VIPC and angel groups across the country that believe in the power of mental health benefits and the need to support the whole person. Happyly is growing and looking for dynamic sales, customer success, content ambassadors and more.

Jordan shared his excitement about joining the team, "After getting to know this incredible team as an advisor, I felt that happyly was the place that I needed to be. In person connection, movement, and service are critical for all individuals and I am very excited to help companies support their team members by making these essentials convenient, fun, and accessible."

In his previous role with Caroo as SVP of Operations (previously SnackNation), Jordan supported and had exposure to nearly every function within the company, from sales to overseeing the full end-to-end supply chain. Jordan has helped scale the organization 10x twice, once when the company was SnackNation, and the other as Caroo- an entirely new company dedicated to employee care that launched at the start of the pandemic.

Jordan received a BS in Finance from the Kelley School of Business Honors Program. He is also a proud father and husband. His interests include meditation and mindfulness, endurance sports, reading, and simply anything that allows him to spend time in the mountains with his family. Jordan is based out of Boulder, CO.

Jordan will be overseeing all commercial operations at happyly including but not limited to sales, customer success, marketing, brand development and execution of the overall company vision.

About happyly

happyly is a physical and mental health technology company that enables individuals to connect with themselves, their families, and their communities. happyly's proprietary technology provides its customers curated activities and events personalized to their needs. The platform provides localized outdoor activities, volunteer opportunities, and custom vacation getaways. For more information, visit https://www.happyly.com or contact the team at team@happyly.com

