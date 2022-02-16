Contentstack Closes Best Year in Company History as Demand for Customer Experience Surges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced an impressive close to fiscal year 2022, which ended Jan. 31. Sales grew by 115% year-over-year, with nearly 99% customer retention. This growth was fueled by the insatiable drive for brands to deliver personalized experiences for their customers in order to increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and build customer loyalty.

Contentstack, a leading agile content management system (CMS) powering digital content experiences for some of the world's best known brands. (PRNewsfoto/Contentstack) (PRNewswire)

In FY 2022, Contentstack more than doubled the number of Fortune 1000 companies that have adopted its platform. Almost 100 new enterprise customers chose Contenstack, including Mattel, Overstock, StoneX Group Inc., Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co., and Vontier.

The company announced it received $57.5 million series B financing in June. This provided a runway for continued technology innovation to seize what Aragon Research estimates is a $28 billion market opportunity. The funds also enabled Contentstack to complete its strategic acquisition of the CMS division of Raw Engineering. As a result, more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts joined Contentstack and the company created a new offering of "Enablement Services" to customers and partners.

Continued Product Innovation and Partnership Growth

Contentstack's powerful and easy-to-use platform empowers teams, citizen developers and business users alike to create and manage content simultaneously and independently and to create websites and applications quickly. Contentstack powers one billion API calls per day and now serves one petabyte of content to its customers' audiences each week. That translates to 135% year-over-year growth for API calls and 200% growth for bandwidth.

Contentstack's Content Experience Platform (CXP) was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021 . Additionally, Contentstack was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47412821, September 2021).

"We choose Contentstack because it relieves us of the burden of managing infrastructure and provides the ability to easily integrate with other modern SaaS providers in the future. It is much more flexible than our traditional, monolithic CMS and customer support is best in class with in-app chat and its 'Mission Control' proactive monitoring," said Sarun Kokpol, principal software engineer and Architect at Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co., Ltd. "Finally, the pricing model of Contentstack allows us to scale predictably and affordably as we grow. Contentstack checked all the boxes for us!"

The company's Catalysts partner program launched in August 2020 to help customers build end-to-end content experiences quickly, securely, and globally. Last year, the Catalysts ecosystem grew nearly 100%, while booked revenue more than doubled in the latter half of FY 2022 alone. Across the Contentstack Catalysts ecosystem there are now over 500 trained and certified individuals, acting as a global network of experts with deep knowledge of Contentstack and related MACH technologies and solutions.

Explosive Headcount Growth and Record Employee Satisfaction

Contentstack made a significant investment in its people, with a 30% increase in headcount during the second half of FY 2022. The company expanded its global footprint with key employee hires across France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Peru. The company also appointed Todd Rathje as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate Contentstack's mission through the company's next phase of growth.

Contentstack's success - especially during one of the most challenging times to recruit and retain talent - can largely be attributed to the company's leadership and focus on providing employees with an opportunity to do the best work of their lives. These efforts were recognized by the industry's top media outlets and award committees:

five Comparably Best Places to Work awards highlighting the company's CEO, Neha Sampat , for her leadership, the company's focus on competitive compensation, and its overall positive outlook for continued growth. Contentstack receivedhighlighting the company's CEO,, for her leadership, the company's focus on competitive compensation, and its overall positive outlook for continued growth.

Best Places to Work list, and was also recognized as a Great Place to Work in India . The company was included on Inc.'slist, and was also recognized as a Great Place to Work in

Neha Sampat was named CEO of the Year by the Tech Ascension CEO and Leadership Awards , and recognized for leading a Business to Watch by Woman's Way Business Awards 2021 . CEOwas named CEO of the Year by the, and recognized for leading a Business to Watch by

"Last year marks the most successful in company history and that can be attributed to the overwhelming dedication of our team and our shared commitment to always do the right thing for our employees, our customers, and the greater community," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "We more than delivered on that promise – the year ended in incredible revenue growth, a stable of happy new customers added to our roster, and the promise that next year will bring even more success and innovation."

Follow Contentstack

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance , Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR for Contentstack

cathy@summers-pr.com

415-483-0480

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contentstack