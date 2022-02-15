ZoomCare Announces Chief Medical Officer Mark Zeitzer

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare, the primary care innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, announced February 14, 2022 their decision to permanently fill an important position on their executive leadership team. Mark Zeitzer, MD, FACEP, FAAEM will officially take on the Chief Medical Officer role, where he has held the interim position since September. Zeitzer will lead the company's clinical efforts, focusing on public health, service delivery infrastructure, regulatory oversight, provider development, training and retention, budgeting, and more.

Zeitzer has already been instrumental in growing ZoomCare's medical and clinical teams over the last several years, having been in the role of Medical Director of Acute Care Services. In this role, Zeitzer was focused on ensuring an awesome patient and provider experience in urgent, emergent, telemedicine and specialty care services.

Dr. Zeitzer is a board certified Emergency Physician, a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He studied medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. His experience in emergency medicine spans from the inner city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to rural communities such as Silverton, OR.

Dr. Zeitzer's primary professional goal is developing efficient, state-of-the-art, patient and provider centric healthcare systems that radically lower barriers for large populations to get access to high quality healthcare.

"Mark is the right person for this role on many levels. He is passionate about ZoomCare's Mission, Vision, and Values and he leads with integrity and conviction," said Jeff Fee, ZoomCare's Chief Executive Officer. "He is deeply committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centric, connected care and is a powerful voice for our patients and our employees. And he is an innovator who is inspired to change the way health care is delivered for the good."

Zeitzer officially joins the ZoomCare executive team as they continue their mission of creating an on-demand, patient-empowered health ecosystem for the 21st Century and beyond. Zeitzer has been with ZoomCare since 2015 when he helped pioneer ZoomCare Super, an innovative facility that bridges the gap between traditional urgent care and an Emergency Room. There are currently three ZoomCare Super clinics located throughout Oregon & Washington. "I'm honored to contribute to ZoomCare's approach to revolutionizing the healthcare industry," said Zeitzer. "I look forward to empowering our clinical teams to feel engaged in their work, and helping ZoomCare provide high-quality care to all of our patients."

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 20k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

