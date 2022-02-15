RMO LLP Attorneys Named 2022 Super Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced that Co-Managing Partners Scott Rahn and Sean Muntz have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers lists as "Top Rated Estate & Trust Litigators," with Rahn listed in the exclusive 'Top 100: Southern California Super Lawyers List' for the sixth year in a row.

"We are grateful to be recognized by Super Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from our peers," said Rahn. "This honor is a tribute to the commitment and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team here at RMO in helping create solutions and peace of mind for our clients."

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, the probate litigators at RMO collaborate closely with clients in pursuing and defending claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute, including financial elder abuse. The results Rahn and the RMO team have been able to achieve have elevated their reputation in the trusts and estates community, with Rahn recently being named by Chambers and Partners as a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in their "2021 High Net Worth Guide." A decorated litigator, Rahn also was named a "Legal Visionary" by the LA Times and a "Leader of Influence: Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021.

Muntz serves as Co-Managing Partner and the firm's Practice Management Chair. He is an experienced probate trial and probate appeals lawyer. Muntz has litigated matters in state and federal courts throughout California, and in alternative dispute resolution forums. Muntz also serves as Vice-Chair of the RMO Foundation, which is dedicated to the prevention of elder abuse and to advancing diversity, inclusion, children's, veterans' and art initiatives.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

