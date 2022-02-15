Private Jet Operator Thrive Aviation Announces Fleet and Relationship Expansion with Gulfstream G600 Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private-charter owner/operator, Thrive Aviation, announced an order for its first Gulfstream, a Gulfstream G600, set to deliver Summer 2022. The addition of the G600 marks not only a new relationship with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. but also Thrive Aviation's entry into the long-range class of business jets. This latest announcement comes on the heels of Thrive's recent order of three additional, super-mid class aircraft being delivered in Q1 and Q2 this year. This will bring the fleet to 18 upon delivery of the Gulfstream G600.

Thrive Aviation's Gulfstream G600 (PRNewswire)

Thrive Aviation's CEO, Curtis Edenfield, said, "We're not only thrilled about our new relationship with Gulfstream, but also elated to bring yet another option to our clients and partners in a market that is starving for inventory."

Curtis and founders brought Thrive Aviation to life just under four years ago and have since established the brand as an easy to access, yet luxurious operator of new, custom, private jets. Curtis adds, "The G600 was the obvious choice for adding a long-range model to our sophisticated fleet of light, mid, super-mid and large cabin aircraft. We know the performance, quality, and support are second to none with the Gulfstream product." Edenfield continued, "One of things I'm most excited about is the opportunity this means for our employees and Thrive Aviation as a whole. Our entry into this new aircraft class and our blossoming partnership with Gulfstream is a testament to what we're building here at Thrive."

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Thrive on their first Gulfstream and the G600," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "Among its many benefits, including safety, efficiency, and the industry's most advanced technology, we are looking forward to Thrive and its customers experiencing Gulfstream's unparalleled signature cabin experience. We also look forward to supporting Thrive at the new Gulfstream Customer Support service center in Mesa, Arizona, which we recently announced to serve our customers based in and traveling through the U.S. West Coast."

The next-generation G600, which entered service in 2019, can travel 6,600 nautical miles/12,223 kilometers at Mach 0.95 or 6,447 nm/11,940km at Mach 0.85, all while demonstrating leading fuel-efficiency. The aircraft's award-winning interior features industry-leading whisper-quiet noise levels, a low cabin altitude and 100% fresh air, purified by Gulfstream's air purification system. To date, the aircraft has set more than 20 city-pair world speed records around the world.

The G600 is designed and built at Gulfstream's worldwide headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, USA, and will be outfitted at Gulfstream's world-class Dallas, Texas completions center.

The new G600 will join Thrive's lineup of aircraft available for on-demand, private charter once delivered and added to the company's charter certificate. Thrive Aviation's fleet can be accessed via direct contract, or through a variety of industry brokerage, membership, and jet card partnerships.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a private aviation company dedicated to providing proactive service and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners across North America. With corporate headquarters at Henderson Executive Airport, Thrive Aviation's main operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet which includes a private hangar along with a separate dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport. Thrive Aviation doubled its owned/operated fleet of light, mid, super-mid and large cabin aircraft during 2021 and recently announced additional super-mid acquisitions set to deliver in Q1 and Q2 2022.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com

Contact: News@flythrive.com

About Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

Inspired by the belief that aviation could fuel business growth, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. invented the first purpose-built business aircraft, the Gulfstream I, which first flew in 1958. Today, more than 2,900 aircraft are in service around the world. Together with parent company General Dynamics, Gulfstream consistently invests in the future, dedicating resources to researching and developing innovative new aircraft, technologies, and services. With a fleet that includes the super-midsize Gulfstream G280, the high-performing Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER, and a next-generation family of aircraft including the all-new Gulfstream G400, the award-winning Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600, the flagship Gulfstream G700 and the ultralong-range Gulfstream G800, Gulfstream offers an aircraft for every mission. All are backed by Gulfstream's Customer Support network and its worldwide team.

Learn more at www.gulfstream.com

Contact: media.requests@gulfstream.com

Thrive (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Aviation