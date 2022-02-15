AKAMAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fourth quarter highlights

Revenue of $905 million , up 7% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Security Technology Group revenue of $365 million , up 23% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Full-year highlights

Revenue of $3.5 billion , up 8% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP operating margin of 23% and non-GAAP operating margin* of 32%

GAAP EPS of $3.93 , up 17% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS* of $5.74 , up 10% year-over-year

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021. Akamai also announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode Limited Liability Company , one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers.

"Akamai's outstanding fourth quarter performance capped off an excellent year on both the top and bottom lines," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Chief Executive Officer of Akamai. "We believe our planned acquisition of Linode in cloud computing, and our recent acquisition of Guardicore in enterprise security, combined with our robust product portfolios, enterprise-focused go-to-market capabilities and widely distributed edge platform, will uniquely position us for success in these two large and fast growing markets."

Akamai delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter was $905 million, a 7% increase over fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $846 million and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Total revenue for 2021 was $3.461 billion compared to $3.198 billion for 2020, up 8% year-over-year and up 7% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Product Group:

Security Technology Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $365 million , up 23% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Security Technology Group revenue for 2021 was $1.335 billion , up 26% year-over-year and up 25% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*





Edge Technology Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $541 million , down 2% year-over-year and down 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Edge Technology Group revenue for 2021 was $2.126 billion , flat year-over-year and down 1% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by Geography:

U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter was $476 million , up 2% year-over-year. U.S. revenue for 2021 was $1.838 billion , up 3% year-over-year.





International revenue for the fourth quarter was $429 million , up 13% year-over-year and up 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange.* International revenue for 2021 was $1.624 billion , up 14% year-over-year and up 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter was $196 million, a 46% increase from fourth quarter 2020 income from operations of $135 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 22%, up 6 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP income from operations for 2021 was $783 million, a 19% increase from the prior year's GAAP income from operations of $659 million. Full-year GAAP operating margin was 23%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* for the fourth quarter was $283 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP income from operations of $256 million. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the fourth quarter was 31%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations* for 2021 was $1.094 billion, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP income from operations of $994 million. Full-year non-GAAP operating margin* was 32%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $161 million, a 42% increase from fourth quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $113 million. GAAP net income for 2021 was $652 million, a 17% increase from the prior year's GAAP net income of $557 million.

Non-GAAP net income* for the fourth quarter was $243 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income of $220 million. Non-GAAP net income* for 2021 was $943 million, a 10% increase from the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $858 million.

EPS: GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.97 per diluted share, a 43% increase from fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.68 and a 48% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* GAAP EPS for 2021 was $3.93 per diluted share, a 17% increase from prior year's GAAP EPS of $3.37 per diluted share and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Non-GAAP EPS* for the fourth quarter was $1.49 per diluted share, an 12% increase from fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 and a 14% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP EPS* for 2021 was $5.74 per diluted share, a 10% increase from prior year's non-GAAP EPS of $5.22 per diluted share and an 8% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter was $404 million, an 11% increase from fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $364 million. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2021 was $1.561 billion, a 12% increase from the prior year's Adjusted EBITDA of $1.397 billion.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the quarter was $387 million, or 43% of revenue. Cash from operations for 2021 was $1.405 billion, or 41% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $271 million in the fourth quarter to repurchase 2.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $111.05 per share. For the full-year, the Company spent $522 million to repurchase 4.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $109.97 per share. The Company had 161 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

Quarterly Conference Call and Associated Webcast with Slides

Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-844-578-9671 (or 1-508-637-5655 for international calls) and using passcode 7579719. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slides may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of www.akamai.com. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international calls) and using passcode 7579719. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences – helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users – and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 536,725

$ 352,917 Marketable securities 541,470

745,156 Accounts receivable, net 675,926

660,052 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 166,313

171,406 Total current assets 1,920,434

1,929,531 Marketable securities 1,088,048

1,398,802 Property and equipment, net 1,534,329

1,478,272 Operating lease right-of-use assets 815,754

793,945 Acquired intangible assets, net 313,225

234,724 Goodwill 2,156,254

1,674,371 Deferred income tax assets 168,342

106,918 Other assets 142,287

147,567 Total assets $ 8,138,673

$ 7,764,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 109,928

$ 118,546 Accrued expenses 411,590

380,468 Deferred revenue 86,517

76,600 Operating lease liabilities 175,683

154,801 Other current liabilities 6,623

27,755 Total current liabilities 790,341

758,170 Deferred revenue 25,342

5,262 Deferred income tax liabilities 40,974

37,458 Convertible senior notes 1,976,167

1,906,707 Operating lease liabilities 707,087

715,404 Other liabilities 68,748

89,833 Total liabilities 3,608,659

3,512,834 Total stockholders' equity 4,530,014

4,251,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,138,673

$ 7,764,130

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Revenue $ 905,358

$ 860,333

$ 846,287

$ 3,461,223

$ 3,198,149 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 325,403

316,866

303,847

1,268,956

1,132,672 Research and development (1) 93,173

82,899

67,228

335,372

269,315 Sales and marketing (1) 125,205

108,514

140,401

461,967

510,405 General and administrative (1) (2) 147,749

134,265

162,453

553,024

547,888 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,573

11,959

10,894

48,019

42,049 Restructuring charge 5,170

565

26,847

10,737

37,286 Total costs and operating expenses 709,273

655,068

711,670

2,678,075

2,539,615 Income from operations 196,085

205,265

134,617

783,148

658,534 Interest income 3,434

2,872

6,270

15,620

29,122 Interest expense (18,317)

(18,144)

(17,342)

(72,332)

(69,120) Other (expense) income, net (222)

3,635

5,415

1,785

(2,454) Income before provision for income taxes 180,980

193,628

128,960

728,221

616,082 Provision for income taxes (19,016)

(13,648)

(4,158)

(62,571)

(45,922) Loss from equity method investment (1,430)

(1,064)

(11,432)

(14,008)

(13,106) Net income $ 160,534

$ 178,916

$ 113,370

$ 651,642

$ 557,054



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.99

$ 1.10

$ 0.70

$ 4.01

$ 3.43 Diluted $ 0.97

$ 1.08

$ 0.68

$ 3.93

$ 3.37



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 161,757

162,767

162,798

162,665

162,490 Diluted 164,947

166,318

165,879

165,804

165,213



















(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 160,534

$ 178,916

$ 113,370

$ 651,642

$ 557,054 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 141,699

139,747

127,708

550,632

478,389 Stock-based compensation 48,955

49,018

50,510

202,759

197,411 Benefit for deferred income taxes (17,459)

(37,560)

(11,273)

(47,794)

(33,821) Amortization of debt discount and

issuance costs 16,741

16,567

15,766

66,025

62,823 Other non-cash reconciling items,

net 9,808

(1,639)

6,743

21,823

23,027 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (8,871)

(10,821)

(4,942)

(24,096)

(90,381) Prepaid expenses and other

current assets 19,133

(4,250)

(4,015)

4,034

(25,395) Accounts payable and accrued

expenses 47,786

66,796

(10,607)

31,523

39,211 Deferred revenue (11,128)

(9,831)

(16,121)

(2,865)

(1,318) Other current liabilities (2,446)

(1,728)

19,739

(20,404)

18,101 Other non-current assets and

liabilities (17,852)

4,522

4,215

(28,716)

(10,101) Net cash provided by operating

activities 386,900

389,737

291,093

1,404,563

1,215,000 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash paid for acquired businesses, net

of cash acquired (583,187)

—

(128,105)

(598,825)

(127,999) Cash paid for asset acquisition —

—

—

—

(36,376) Purchases of property and equipment

and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (109,695)

(116,247)

(167,445)

(545,230)

(731,872) Purchases of short- and long-term

marketable securities (320,872)

(229,496)

(629,323)

(932,604)

(1,782,849) Proceeds from sales, maturities and

redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 172,457

740,179

296,838

1,434,082

1,628,001 Other, net (2,657)

(1,453)

10,101

(4,322)

8,121 Net cash (used in) provided by

investing activities (843,954)

392,983

(617,934)

(646,899)

(1,042,974)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from the issuance of common

stock under stock plans 12,690

15,820

13,963

59,632

59,775 Employee taxes paid related to net share

settlement of stock-based awards (10,917)

(11,935)

(12,529)

(99,112)

(89,828) Repurchases of common stock (270,998)

(96,841)

(72,510)

(522,255)

(193,588) Other, net —

(201)

—

(268)

— Net cash used in financing

activities (269,225)

(93,157)

(71,076)

(562,003)

(223,641) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents (2,148)

(5,080)

7,400

(11,376)

10,935 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (728,427)

684,483

(390,517)

184,285

(40,680) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of period 1,266,178

581,695

743,983

353,466

394,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of period $ 537,751

$ 1,266,178

$ 353,466

$ 537,751

$ 353,466

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY PRODUCT GROUP (1)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Security Technology Group $ 364,840

$ 334,649

$ 296,137

$ 1,334,836

$ 1,061,622 Edge Technology Group 540,518

525,684

550,150

2,126,387

2,136,527 Total revenue $ 905,358

$ 860,333

$ 846,287

$ 3,461,223

$ 3,198,149 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security Technology Group 23%

26%

24%

26%

25% Edge Technology Group (2)

—

3

—

4 Total revenue 7%

9%

10%

8%

11% Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (2):

















Security Technology Group 25%

25%

23%

25%

25% Edge Technology Group (1)

(1)

2

(1)

4 Total revenue 8%

8%

8%

7%

11%



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 U.S. $ 475,983

$ 448,792

$ 467,456

$ 1,837,508

$ 1,777,435 International 429,375

411,541

378,831

1,623,715

1,420,714 Total revenue $ 905,358

$ 860,333

$ 846,287

$ 3,461,223

$ 3,198,149 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 2%

3%

5%

3%

5% International 13

16

16

14

18 Total revenue 7%

9%

10%

8%

11% Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (2):

















U.S. 2%

3%

5%

3%

5% International 16

15

13

12

19 Total revenue 8%

8%

8%

7%

11%

(1) Effective March 1, 2021, Akamai reorganized into two groups: the Security Technology Group and the Edge Technology Group, which both utilize the

Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform and its global sales organization. These groups are aligned with their product offerings. Revenue from the Security

Technology Group was previously reported as revenue from Cloud Security Solutions, and revenue from the Edge Technology Group was previously

reported as revenue from content delivery network (CDN) services and all other solutions. (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE FROM INTERNET PLATFORM CUSTOMERS (1)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Revenue from Internet Platform Customers $ 65,898

$ 60,482

$ 57,677

$ 249,205

$ 203,749 Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 839,460

799,851

788,610

3,212,018

2,994,400 Total revenue $ 905,358

$ 860,333

$ 846,287

$ 3,461,223

$ 3,198,149 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 14%

19%

11%

22%

8% Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 6

8

9

7

11 Total revenue 7%

9%

10%

8%

11% Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (2):

















Revenue from Internet Platform Customers 14%

19%

11%

22%

8% Revenue excluding Internet Platform Customers 8

7

8

6

11 Total revenue 8%

8%

8%

7%

11%



AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA – REVENUE BY DIVISION (3)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31, 2020 (4)

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2020 (4) Web Division $ 454,413

$ 432,874

$ 434,068

$ 1,745,854

$ 1,652,578 Media and Carrier Division 450,945

427,459

412,219

1,715,369

1,545,571 Total revenue $ 905,358

$ 860,333

$ 846,287

$ 3,461,223

$ 3,198,149 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Web Division 5%

4%

5%

6%

7% Media and Carrier Division 9

13

15

11

14 Total revenue 7%

9%

10%

8%

11% Revenue growth rates year-over-year, adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange rates (2):

















Web Division 6%

4%

4%

5%

7% Media and Carrier Division 10

13

14

10

14 Total revenue 8%

8%

8%

7%

11%

(1) Revenue from large Internet platform companies: Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms (Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Microsoft and Netflix (2) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (3) Prior to March 1, 2021, Akamai managed its business by division, which was a customer-focused reporting view that reflected revenue from customers that

were managed by the division. Although Akamai no longer manages its business by division, the prior divisional view of revenue is provided for

informational purposes. (4) As of January 1, 2021, Akamai reassigned some of its customers between the Media and Carrier Division and the Web Division and revised historical

results in order to reflect the most recent categorization and to provide a comparable view for all periods presented. As the purchasing patterns and required

account expertise of customers change over time, Akamai may reassign a customer's division from one to another.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING EXPENSE DATA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 General and administrative expenses:

















Payroll and related costs $ 59,015

$ 52,799

$ 51,759

$ 223,238

$ 199,992 Stock-based compensation 15,861

14,978

14,834

63,324

58,470 Depreciation and amortization 19,987

20,549

21,189

81,934

82,862 Facilities-related costs 25,521

26,056

25,136

100,769

98,805 (Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts (223)

275

(584)

763

2,881 Acquisition-related costs 11,797

1,316

4,390

13,317

5,579 Legal settlements —

—

—

—

275 Endowment of Akamai Foundation —

—

20,000

—

20,000 Other expenses 15,791

18,292

25,729

69,679

79,024 Total general and administrative expenses $ 147,749

$ 134,265

$ 162,453

$ 553,024

$ 547,888



















General and administrative expenses–

functional(1):

















Global functions $ 53,605

$ 49,738

$ 51,476

$ 212,456

$ 193,719 As a percentage of revenue 6%

6%

6%

6%

6% Infrastructure 82,565

82,928

87,172

326,480

325,434 As a percentage of revenue 9%

10%

10%

9%

10% Other 11,579

1,599

23,805

14,088

28,735 Total general and administrative expenses $ 147,749

$ 134,265

$ 162,453

$ 553,024

$ 547,888 As a percentage of revenue 16%

16%

19%

16%

17%



















Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 6,435

$ 6,738

$ 6,455

$ 27,143

$ 24,829 Research and development 15,315

16,329

12,519

65,950

48,855 Sales and marketing 11,344

10,973

16,702

46,342

65,257 General and administrative 15,861

14,978

14,834

63,324

58,470 Total stock-based compensation $ 48,955

$ 49,018

$ 50,510

$ 202,759

$ 197,411

(1) Global functions expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for administrative functions, including finance,

purchasing, order entry, human resources, legal, information technology and executive personnel, as well as third-party professional service fees.

Infrastructure expense includes payroll, stock-based compensation and other employee-related costs for our network infrastructure functions, as well as

facility rent expense, depreciation and amortization of facility and IT-related assets, software and software-related costs, business insurance and taxes. Our

network infrastructure function is responsible for network planning, sourcing, architecture evaluation and platform security. Other expense includes

acquisition-related costs, provision for doubtful accounts, legal settlements and the endowments of the Akamai Foundation.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 60,748

$ 58,139

$ 48,824

$ 226,384

$ 167,018 Capitalized internal-use software development amortization 40,502

40,943

38,682

161,094

155,187 Other depreciation and amortization 19,399

19,973

20,662

79,570

80,955 Depreciation of property and equipment 120,649

119,055

108,168

467,048

403,160 Capitalized stock-based compensation amortization (1) 7,645

7,882

7,737

32,136

29,631 Capitalized interest expense amortization (1) 832

851

909

3,429

3,549 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,573

11,959

10,894

48,019

42,049 Total depreciation and amortization $ 141,699

$ 139,747

$ 127,708

$ 550,632

$ 478,389



















Capital expenditures, excluding stock-

based compensation and interest

expense (2) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 61,490

$ 75,687

$ 138,140

$ 313,830

$ 509,404 Capitalized internal-use software development costs 55,002

53,061

56,634

219,702

217,120 Total capital expenditures, excluding

stock-based compensation and

interest expense $ 116,492

$ 128,748

$ 194,774

$ 533,532

$ 726,524



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 8,780

8,411

8,368









(1) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and

interest expense capitalized as part of the implementation of cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are

included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see

reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (2) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows.

The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs

accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods. (3) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Income from operations $ 196,085

$ 205,265

$ 134,617

$ 783,148

$ 658,534 GAAP operating margin 22%

24%

16%

23%

21% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,573

11,959

10,894

48,019

42,049 Stock-based compensation 48,955

49,018

50,510

202,759

197,411 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 8,641

8,815

8,662

35,894

33,202 Restructuring charge 5,170

565

26,847

10,737

37,286 Acquisition-related costs 11,797

1,316

4,390

13,317

5,579 Legal settlements —

—

—

—

275 Endowment of Akamai Foundation —

—

20,000

—

20,000 Operating adjustments 87,136

71,673

121,303

310,726

335,802 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 283,221

$ 276,938

$ 255,920

$ 1,093,874

$ 994,336 Non-GAAP operating margin 31%

32%

30%

32%

31%



















Net income $ 160,534

$ 178,916

$ 113,370

$ 651,642

$ 557,054 Operating adjustments (from above) 87,136

71,673

121,303

310,726

335,802 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,741

16,567

15,766

66,025

62,823 Gain on investments —

(3,680)

(7,228)

(3,680)

(7,228) Loss from equity method investment 1,430

1,064

11,432

14,008

13,106 Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (22,790)

(25,600)

(34,799)

(96,164)

(103,280) Non-GAAP net income $ 243,051

$ 238,940

$ 219,844

$ 942,557

$ 858,277

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.97

$ 1.08

$ 0.68

$ 3.93

$ 3.37 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 0.08

0.07

0.07

0.29

0.25 Stock-based compensation 0.30

0.29

0.30

1.22

1.19 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 0.05

0.05

0.05

0.22

0.20 Restructuring charge 0.03

—

0.16

0.06

0.23 Acquisition-related costs 0.07

0.01

0.03

0.08

0.03 Legal settlements —

—

—

—

— Endowment of Akamai Foundation —

—

0.12

—

0.12 Amortization of debt discount and

issuance costs 0.10

0.10

0.10

0.40

0.38 Gain on investments —

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.02)

(0.04) Loss from equity method investment 0.01

0.01

0.07

0.08

0.08 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (0.14)

(0.15)

(0.21)

(0.58)

(0.63) Adjustment for shares (1) 0.02

0.02

—

0.06

0.04 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.49

$ 1.45

$ 1.33

$ 5.74

$ 5.22



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share calculations 164,947

166,318

165,879

165,804

165,213 Impact of benefit from note hedge transactions (1) (1,636)

(2,028)

(1,105)

(1,600)

(873) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations (1) 163,311

164,290

164,774

164,204

164,340

(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the periods presented for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions.

During the periods presented Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior

notes due in 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income $ 160,534

$ 178,916

$ 113,370

$ 651,642

$ 557,054 Net income margin 18%

21%

13%

19%

17% Interest income (3,434)

(2,872)

(6,270)

(15,620)

(29,122) Provision for income taxes 19,016

13,648

4,158

62,571

45,922 Depreciation and amortization 120,649

119,055

108,168

467,048

403,160 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and capitalized interest expense 8,641

8,815

8,662

35,894

33,202 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,573

11,959

10,894

48,019

42,049 Stock-based compensation 48,955

49,018

50,510

202,759

197,411 Restructuring charge 5,170

565

26,847

10,737

37,286 Acquisition-related costs 11,797

1,316

4,390

13,317

5,579 Legal settlements —

—

—

—

275 Endowment of Akamai Foundation —

—

20,000

—

20,000 Interest expense 18,317

18,144

17,342

72,332

69,120 Gain on investments —

(3,680)

(7,228)

(3,680)

(7,228) Loss from equity method investment 1,430

1,064

11,432

14,008

13,106 Other expense, net 222

45

1,813

1,895

9,682 Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,870

$ 395,993

$ 364,088

$ 1,560,922

$ 1,397,496 Adjusted EBITDA margin 45%

46%

43%

45%

44%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This reconciliation captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" can be found on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.





Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.





Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.





Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.





Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In August 2019 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In May 2018 , Akamai issued $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.125%. The imputed interest rates of these convertible senior notes were 3.10% and 4.26%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features that are required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying values of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The interest expense excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.





Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.





Legal settlements – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.





Endowment of Akamai Foundation – Akamai has incurred expenses to endow the Akamai Foundation, a private corporate foundation dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting math and science education. Akamai's first endowment was in 2018 to enable a permanent endowment for the Akamai Foundation to allow it to expand its reach. In the fourth quarter of 2020 Akamai supplemented the endowment to enable specific initiatives to increase diversity in the technology industry. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these infrequent and nearly one-time expenses are not representative of its core business operations.





Income and losses from equity method investment – Akamai records income or losses on its share of earnings and losses from its equity method investment. Akamai excludes such income and losses because it does not direct control over the operations of the investment and the related income and losses are not representative of its core business operations.





Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations – GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin – Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses from equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of $1,150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 and 2025, respectively. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2027 and 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs incurred related to endowments to the Akamai Foundation; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; income and losses on equity method investment; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Capital expenditures, or capex, excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense – Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future financial performance and the benefits of the planned acquisition of Linode. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, the inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; the ability to complete the Linode transaction in a timely manner or at all; uncertainties as to whether the anticipated benefits from the Linode transaction will be realized; uncertainties as to whether Linode's business will be successfully integrated with Akamai's business, including whether Linode's technology will interoperate as expected with existing Akamai technology; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on Linode's ability to maintain relationships with its key customers, vendors and employees; the failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; the inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems; the failure of the integration of any of our acquisitions; the delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, the lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on such investor call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts: Gina Sorice

Tom Barth Media Relations

Investor Relations Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies 646-320-4107

617-274-7130 gsorice@akamai.com

tbarth@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.