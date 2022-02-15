3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 11:20 a.m. EST .

Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 1:15 p.m. EST .

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:

Tim Post

tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M