PRSA Foundation Appoints Eleven New Trustees to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PRSA Foundation, an independent, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion within the communications profession, announced today that it has appointed eleven new Trustees to its Board of Directors. The appointees will serve a 4-year term as a member of the Board and oversee the strategic direction of the PRSA Foundation.

The new Trustees include communications and public relations leaders from across the profession who have spearheaded efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in their fields throughout their respective careers. The new appointments include:

Amber Micala Arnold , Vice President of DE&I at MikeWorldWide (MWW)

Felicia Blow , Ph.D., APR*, PRSA 2022 Chair and Associate Vice President for Development of Hampton University

Dawn Christian , EVP, Head of Inclusion, Equity and Diversity & Cultural Marketing at GCI Health

Karen "KC" Crabtree , APR *, Global Public Relations Senior Manager at Bluetooth SIG

Joyce Davis , Director of Communications for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Social Impact at Pearson

Natan Edelsburg , Chief Revenue Officer at Muck Rack

Jessica Graham , APR, Fellow PRSA* , President of Fionix Consulting

Brad MacAfee , Founder and CEO of Mission + Cause (M+C), former CEO of Porter Novelli

David Marshall , Ph.D., APR* , Professor/Chair of the Department of Strategic Communication at Morgan State University

Joshua Poupore , APR* , Senior Vice President at Corning Place Communications

Helen C. Shelton , Senior Partner, Global Chief Diversity Officer at Finn Partners

"We are honored to bring aboard these 11 individuals to our leadership team. Each of these esteemed trustees have served as change agents for DE&I in our industry and share the Foundation's mission of engaging and supporting a diverse workforce," said Dr. Aerial Ellis, President of the PRSA Foundation and Managing Principal of Advisory 83. "I look forward to adding their unique perspectives to this important work and partnering to extend the reach of the PRSA Foundation."

The PRSA Foundation seeks to attract, support, and prepare communications and public relations professionals at various career levels through mentoring, professional development programming, and funding opportunities. The Foundation is committed to furthering workplace-based inclusion efforts to grow and retain a diverse workforce.

*Member of PRSA's Board of Directors

About the PRSA Foundation

The PRSA Foundation, an independent, 501(c)(3) charity, supports outreach to diverse students to attract them to PR and make them better prepared to contribute to the profession, and to society, when they enter the workforce through partnerships with leading universities and professional organizations. For more information regarding the PRSA Foundation, its activities and its full board of trustees, visit www.prsafoundation.org .

