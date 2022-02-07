Lennox Industries Introduces New Cold Climate Heat Pump Focused on Accelerating Environmental Sustainability

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 127 years, Lennox Industries has built a legacy of manufacturing and distributing high-performance, energy-efficient products centered on sustainability-driven innovation. Today at the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) International Builders' Show, Lennox debuted the Dave Lennox Signature® Collection model SL25XPV heat pump – the most precise and efficient heat pump on the market, now with TruHeat Performance – delivering on Lennox' commitment to provide whole-home comfort through perfect air.

The variable-capacity SL25XPV heat pump represents a step forward in Lennox' dedication to accelerating environmental sustainability through ongoing product innovation and advances in energy usage and emission reductions.

"This new, industry-changing cold climate heat pump offers maximum energy efficiency without sacrificing the high-quality performance that comes with Lennox products," said Tim Brizendine, Director of Product Management at Lennox Industries. "In the past two years, homeowners have prioritized indoor air quality and their home comfort more than ever before. With the SL25XPV heat pump, homeowners can rely on a rich warmth similar to that of a gas furnace, while maintaining the highest possible efficiency for the lowest environmental impact."

With an efficiency rating up to 24 Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) and 11.8 Heating Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF), the SL25XPV heat pump is nationally recognized as one of the Most Efficient ENERGY STAR certified products for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting rigorous energy efficiency levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To generate unmatched efficiency, Lennox leverages core technologies, such as Precise Comfort™ and TruHeat Performance, that adjust heating and cooling output in precise and minute increments. It does all this while delivering a greater amount of heat with less energy compared to prior generations of traditional heat pumps. This new technology allows homeowners from all regions of the U.S. – even those in the coldest climates – to take advantage of the energy efficient capabilities of the SL25XPV heat pump, offering up to 58% in cost savings per year.

Additionally, Lennox introduced Quantum™ Coil as a proprietary aluminum alloy designed to weather the harshest elements and provide enduring reliability in its latest heat pump. Exclusive to Lennox, this coil technology allows the unit to have longer lasting sustainability, which preserves the system performance and reduces environmental footprint.

Advancing sustainability efforts through product innovation is one of the many ways Lennox International Inc. (LII) formally established a commitment to preserving the environment and curbing the impact of climate change. Recently, LII announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global coalition leading the way toward tackling climate change through enabling companies to set science-based emission reduction targets. In line with climate science, LII's ambitious science-based targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction have been approved, including:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 37.5%, which will be accomplished through continued efficiency and operational improvement.

Decreasing Scope 3 emissions by 30% per product sold by building on LII's strong history of innovation.

"The vast majority of our industry's Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions come from consumers' use of HVAC products," said Betty Ungerman, VP, Deputy General Counsel/Chief ESG, Ethics & Compliance Officer at LII. "The approval of our science-based targets demonstrates LII's bold commitment to reduce global warming. We will meet the challenge of a more sustainable future by furthering our heritage of bringing the most efficient and innovative products to market to reduce our end-users' carbon footprint."

The SL25XPV heat pump is part of Lennox' Ultimate Comfort System™, combining the most efficient Lennox offerings for an unprecedented whole-home comfort system that seamlessly and intelligently works together. To find a Lennox dealer near you or to learn more about Lennox Industries, its products and its pursuit of delivering consistently clean, perfect air, visit: www.Lennox.com/Residential.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit www.Lennox.com/Residential.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com.

