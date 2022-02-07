KLX ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: KLX Energy Services 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below



Where: https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 25, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13726220#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

Modification of Fiscal Year-End

On September 3, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, effective as of such date, to change the Company's year-end from fiscal January 31st to calendar December 31st, effective beginning with the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, the Company's current fiscal year 2021 has been shortened from 12 months to 11 months and end on December 31, 2021. The Company is undertaking this change in an effort to normalize its fiscal year-end and improve comparability with its peers.

KLX Energy will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K as its transition report, which will cover the 11-month period from February 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Company will begin filing its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q based on the new calendar year-end reporting cadence beginning with the first quarter that end on March 31, 2022.

About KLX Energy Services

KLXE is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-930-8066

IR@klxenergy.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.