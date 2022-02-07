Karen Kukoda of SafeGuard Cyber Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for today's communication-based threats, is pleased to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Karen Kukoda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership. Ms. Kukoda was selected because she created, developed and successfully launched SafeGuard Cyber's partner program, Illuminate.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

At SafeGuard Cyber, Ms. Kukoda is responsible for the company's strategic development, partner ecosystem, growth of collaborative partnerships and go-to-market activity. Her partner strategy includes: strategic alliances, reseller partners and referral partners. SafeGuard Cyber's partners all contribute to channel advocacy, channel growth, partner revenue and visionary leadership.

"In 2021, Karen launched an incredible partner program. Karen's industry experience and her relationships have accelerated our channel and partner growth. Our leadership team is committed to the success of this program," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber.

Ms. Kukoda is passionate about developing more female talent in the cybersecurity industry. She co-chairs SGC Vision & Voice Community, focused on supporting mentors and women who would like to join and ascend in the cybersecurity industry.

A recognized business leader in the cybersecurity industry, Ms. Kukoda's sales career has spanned more than 25 years at FireEye, MobileIron, Hewlett-Packard and AT&T Mobility. She is a previous honoree of CRN's Women of the Channel List in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and she was named one of CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" in 2018.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides security and compliance for human connections so enterprises can trust modern communications. With patented Natural Language Understanding technology, our security solutions deliver comprehensive visibility, detection and response to threats across the disparate communication methods used by today's digitally enabled businesses. In addition, cloud-based machine learning provides compliance solutions for governance and policy enforcement that empower customers to communicate through modern apps and social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

