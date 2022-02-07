CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Reata Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata") (NASDAQ: RETA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Reata, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=23358&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Reata includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 18, 2022

Aggrieved Reata investors only have until February 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong